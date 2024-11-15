The Boston Red Sox have been linked to several big-name stars in free agency. This includes Juan Soto and Teoscar Hernandez, both of whom are prominent Dominican baseball players. They would, in theory, join and form a dominant Dominican trio with Rafael Devers.

If that happens, prominent Red Sox fan and MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis would do something. He said on X:

"If the Red Sox fielded a team with Juan Soto, Teoscar Hernandez, Vladdy Jr., and Rafael Devers, I would get the Dominican flag tattooed on my throat."

They all three had excellent seasons last year. Hernandez made the most of his one year with the Los Angeles Dodgers and won the World Series.

Soto was on the other side of that World Series with the New York Yankees and was a finalist for MVP in the American League. Adding both of them to Devers, who hit .272 with 28 home runs and a .871 OPS last year, would form a trio of hitters most teams would be jealous of.

David Ortiz wants Juan Soto in Boston

David Ortiz wants to see his former team do well. The Boston Red Sox could improve on their 81-81 record last season by adding more firepower via free agency in the offseason.

Juan Soto could sign with the Red Sox (Imagn)

That could include Juan Soto, a player Ortiz hopes will sign a long-term deal with the Red Sox.

"If there is a guy I would like to build a team around it would have to be Juan Soto," Ortiz said on Thursday (via WEEI). "Juan Soto speaks Spanish and he speaks English so he can communicate with both American and Latin players. ... When you have a top player doing the things that he does, everybody follows up. That’s what they did over there. At the end of the day, he has incredible makeup."

He credited Soto for transforming the New York Yankees lineup and believes he could have a similar effect on the Red Sox if he were to join.

