The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested in signing left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon this off-season. Rodon has caught the eye of a couple of different teams. The New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Minnesota Twins are also interested in the All-Star.

The San Francisco Giants are trying to re-sign him as well. He's coming off two consecutive All-Star seasons. FanGraphs projects Carlos Rodon to receive a five-year deal, between $120 to $150 million.

Rodon is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He threw 178 innings last season, putting up a 2.88 ERA. He led the league in FIP (2.25) and strikeouts per nine (12).

Los Angeles Dodgers fans would love to add him to their starting rotation. It would give them three left-handed starting pitchers for the 2023 season. Rodon, Julio Urias, and Clayton Kershaw, all in the same rotation, would strike fear onto opposing teams.

"Would be a great fit talent wise. But he is left-handed. I think we need a big money RH pitcher. That Japanese guy would be good," one fan explained.

"He is so not coming back to SF," said another.

Fans from other teams mentioned how the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be in on everyone. They're a big-market team and have the ability to sign nearly anybody that they want to. It's tough to watch when you're a fan of a smaller market team.

Other fans are pointing out the market for Carlos Rodon. More and more teams have shown interest in the lefty. It will be interesting to see how many more teams try to go after him.

Carlos Rodon would be a great fit for the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a great starting rotation as of now. Kershaw, Urias, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May make up their rotation. They'll miss Walker Buehler, who had Tommy John surgery in August. If he comes back next season, it won't be until the end of the season.

That leaves them with one open spot in their rotation. Adding Carlos Rodon would give them the best left-handed starting rotation in the league, hands down. They'd also benefit from signing Rodon, as Kershaw and Urias are set to become free agents after next season.

Signing Rodon would boost their starting rotation and give them some certainty for the 2024 season.

