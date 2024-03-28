"Would love to see more validation than just his words" - Jeff Passan feels more concrete info about Ohtani-Mizuhara gambling saga needs to come out

MLB insider Jeff Passan has been busy over the last few weeks. Alongside getting baseball fans ready for the exciting 2024 season, he has had to guide fans through the wild controversy surrounding Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Ohtani recently addressed the media, stating that he was shocked to learn of the allegedly stolen $4.5 million from his account. He also stressed that he was not a gambler and had never bet on sports.

Passan believes Ohtani's story: everybody should be innocent until proven guilty. However, he would like to see some validation of Ohtani's side of the story in this Sportskeeda exclusive interview.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But I also would love to see more validation beyond just his words. I want to know who his people referred the criminal activity to, which agency that they say that they reported to," Passan said.

Jeff Passan wants more details about what all went down. Until that happens, all anybody can do is go on Ohtani's word.

Expand Tweet

When asked about when this whole situation could be wrapped up, Passan was not too sure. Since it is under a federal investigation, there is no telling when this could be over. Passans aid:

"Nobody has gotten the sense that it is going to be wrapping up anytime soon. Because of that, this is something that could linger. That's why it is so fascinating to me."

This was not how Ohtani or the Los Angeles Dodgers wanted to start their season. This will be a major story until all the details emerge during the investigations.

Jeff Passan does not think the league will discipline Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Image via Getty)

Further on in the interview, Jeff Passan was asked if he believes the league will discipline Shohei Ohtani. This has been a question on many fans' minds, but Passan does not think Ohtani will get in trouble.

"But based on the evidence right now, if that holds, then there would be no discipline, because Ohtani is a victim and not a participant in this" said Passan.

If Ohtani is telling the truth about not betting on sports, then there would be no instance where the league would discipline him. Betting on baseball comes with a one-year suspension while betting on your team comes with a lifetime ban.

Expand Tweet

Baseball fans will want to keep an eye on this situation. It will be in the media until all the investigations are complete.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.