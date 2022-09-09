"Wow. Banning the shift is the worst change ever" "Pitch clock will be the best thing to happen to baseball" - MLB fans divided over rule changes that are expected to be implemented for the 2023 season

The MLB will reportedly be making some rule changes for the upcoming 2023 season, and the response to these changes has been mixed. With a sport as storied as baseball, changes in any shape or form are likely to cause an impassioned response. The three changes that are likely to be implemented are a pitch clock, larger bases, and banning the defensive shift.

Fox Sports summarized the rule changes that are expected to be made, as reported by Ken Rosenthal on Twitter.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Introduction of a pitch clock

Ban on the defensive shift

Larger bases MLB is expected to approve the following rule changes for the 2023 season, per @Ken_Rosenthal Introduction of a pitch clockBan on the defensive shiftLarger bases MLB is expected to approve the following rule changes for the 2023 season, per @Ken_Rosenthal:▫️ Introduction of a pitch clock▫️ Ban on the defensive shift▫️ Larger bases https://t.co/535IiH7IjN

The pitch clock has already been implemented in the minor leagues and has seen little to no adverse effects on the game itself. Larger bases are intended to make running the bases safer. A ban on the defensive shift would likely lead to more hits and more scoring in MLB games, which could draw new fans. Many fans have been divided on these reported rule changes.

chris @Chris__V8 @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal Wow. Banning the shift is the worst change ever @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal Wow. Banning the shift is the worst change ever

Codify Baseball has made a great point about how the defensive shift has grown in recent years. This could end up being the most impactful of these three proposed rule changes.

The change is difficult for some fans to accept, but the MLB has to stay current.

Some are already in favor of all three of these changes.

These rule changes definitely benefit hitters more than pitchers. This will likely lead to many pitchers stepping up their games to try to thwart these newfound advantages. It might not be fair, but it is something pitchers in the MLB will have to deal with regardless.

The MLB was clearly looking for a way to improve the game, and even if fans don't agree with all the changes, they are at least trying. Staying stagnant rather than attempting to evolve would be the worst thing for the game of baseball.

Karce @Karsonnnn FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Introduction of a pitch clock

Ban on the defensive shift

Larger bases MLB is expected to approve the following rule changes for the 2023 season, per @Ken_Rosenthal Introduction of a pitch clockBan on the defensive shiftLarger bases MLB is expected to approve the following rule changes for the 2023 season, per @Ken_Rosenthal:▫️ Introduction of a pitch clock▫️ Ban on the defensive shift▫️ Larger bases https://t.co/535IiH7IjN Pitch clock is ok. Base size increase is nice. Banning the shift is dumb. twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… Pitch clock is ok. Base size increase is nice. Banning the shift is dumb. twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Only time will tell how these changes end up affecting the game, but there is reason for optimism.

🇮🇶 @SescoV2 FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Introduction of a pitch clock

Ban on the defensive shift

Larger bases MLB is expected to approve the following rule changes for the 2023 season, per @Ken_Rosenthal Introduction of a pitch clockBan on the defensive shiftLarger bases MLB is expected to approve the following rule changes for the 2023 season, per @Ken_Rosenthal:▫️ Introduction of a pitch clock▫️ Ban on the defensive shift▫️ Larger bases https://t.co/535IiH7IjN All of these are Ws anyone who says otherwise are losers who cry at any sign of change twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… All of these are Ws anyone who says otherwise are losers who cry at any sign of change twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

If these proposed rule changes don't have the intended effect, their is nothing stopping the league from changing course. As long as they can be cognizant and honest about their affect, the game should only improve.

The MLB has seen plenty of change in its storied history

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

Franchises like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have been around through many rule changes over the last 100 years. Many of those changes likely led to a public outcry, but were best for the game.

Only time will tell if these changes will have a similar positive impact on the game we love.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif