"Wow I’m shocked that’s his first" - Fans excited as Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits first career walk-off against Red Sox 

Julio Rodriguez shocked fans with his performance in the recent game against the Boston Red Sox. On Saturday, the Seattle Mariners won the game 4-3 all thanks to Rodriguez who hit a single that brought in the winning run.

It marked the young superstar’s first career walk-off. Rodriguez hit a 3-1 single in right field allowing Josh Rojas to score the victory run.

Talkin' Baseball shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans were quite surprised and shared positive comments.

“Wow I’m shocked that’s his first” one fan said.

“This season been so fire so far,” another fan said.

“Julio Rodriguez with his first career walk off! What a moment….!” a comment reads.

“Julio singles the other way to walk it off. Surprised he didn’t swing out his shoes. W Julio, MVP incoming,” another comment reads.

“Unreal that we just now witnessed his FIRST career walk-off,” a fan wrote.

“If he keeps doing that good things will happen” - Mariners manager has high expectations with Julio Rodriguez moving forward

Julio Rodriguez expressed his happiness about finally having his first walk-off in his major league career. He said (via the Seattle Times):

“It felt pretty good to be able to finally have my first one to be able to help the team in that situation right there.”

The Seattle Mariners are expecting more success from Rodriguez in the future. Franchise manager Scott Servais also talked about Rodriguez, saying (via Seattle Times):

“I thought the best at bat of the game last nigh for Julio was when he took the walk late in the game. If the keeps doing that good things will happen.”

“I thought he handled that whole situation as good as we’ve ever seen him handle it. And that’s what excites me about what’s ahead for Julio because when he slows it down like that, good things will happen.”

Last season, Rodriguez struggled in high pressure situations resulting in too many strikeouts and vowed to improve during spring training.

