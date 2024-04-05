"Wow those might be the worst ones yet"; "Idk how they didn’t go with red as primary color" - Fans unimpressed by Phillies' new City Connect outfits 

Until today, the Philadelphia Phillies were one of just nine of the MLB's 30 teams to have not premiered their City Connect jerseys. Introduced in 2021, the Nike-sponsored uniform schemes seek to showcase the team's unique heritage and culture.

As one of the oldest teams, and also one with one of the most ardent fanbases, many viewed the idea of swapping out the Phillies' traditional pinstripe outfits with skepticism. After the new kits were officially released on April 4, they were met with a predictable reaction from fans.

"We now have a leak of the Phillies City Connect hat on top of the jersey leak from January. They’re officially dropping today (via @TJE5909 @Gottagoto_MOs)" - Talkin' Baseball

While the Philadelphia Phillies' City Connect uniforms were actually leaked in January, today marks the first public glimpse at the accompanying hats. After having not garnered a warm reaction after the initial leak, fan senitment towards the new look remains unchanged.

Many of the complaints fans voiced on social media appeared to relate to the color scheme. Known for their iconic red color scheme, many fans complained about the blue tint, with some claiming that it made the Phillies look too much like other teams, such as the Seattle Mariners.

"They look way too much like the Mariners jersey" - claimed one fan

"idk why they didn't go with red as primary color for these" - lamented another

"Does Philly have any connection to royal blue and yellow?" - asked another commenter

Across the league, City Connect uniforms have been met with mixed reactions. Of the 21 teams who have already come out with their alternate look, some, like the Houston Astros' "Space City" getup was popular. Others, such as the yellow Boston Red Sox uniform, have been significantly less popular.

Other comments were as follows:

"The city connects have become so unbelievably bad"

"These look like high school travel ball squad kit"

"Swing and a miss"

Philadelphia Phillies players remain positive outlook for City Connect style

Despite what fans might think, the Philadelphia Phillies are ready to fully embrace their new City Connect uniforms. Set to debut on April 4 as the Phillies take on the Washington Nationals, it has also been announced that the team will sport the kits for every Friday home game this season. While fans may not be too enthusiastic, players are unphased. Pitcher Jose Alvarado told MLB.com:

They're beautiful. It's something new, it's something different for the city."

Regardless of how the team looks, it will be results that fans will be hoping to see as the season takes shape.

