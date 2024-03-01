"Wow so pretty" - Fans can't get enough as Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton stuns in sleek black dress on TikTok

Wife of Astros star pitcher and two-time World Series champion Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, recently took to TikTok to showcase her stunning sleek black dress. The model's fans praised her in the comments section, as the former Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated model continues to remain fit.

Fans were quick to respond to Upton's black dress, with many claiming that the model still had what it takes to light up a ramp with her graceful charm and amazing dressing sense.

Kate Upton and her daughter Genevieve are the biggest supporters of three-time Cy Young Award winner and Astros star Justin Verlander. The mother-daughter duo have actively spectated Verlander's starts on the mound during gamedays from the stands, cheering him on with every pitch that he threw.

Justin Verlander won the 2017 and 2022 Fall Classics with Houston, and both times Kate Upton was the first one to congratulate him on his success. Despite having a topsy-turvy season last year with the Mets and the Astros, the famed RHP found solace and comfort in the presence of his family (wife Kate Upton and daughter Genevieve Verlander).

Astros GM Dana Brown is hopeful that Justin Verlander will shake down any injury woes before Opening Day

Losing Justin Verlander would be devastating for the Astros, who are heavily reliant on him to contend for a World Series.

Verlander gave the Houston Astros fans an early scare when he showed up late for spring training. Verlander pitched 162 1/3 innings with a 3.22 ERA in the 2023 season.

It is hoped that he can revert to his 2022 form, which included winning the Cy Young Award for a record third time in his MLB career and posting a 1.75 ERA. Age and injuries do play a role, though, so even a season like 2023 would be beneficial for the Astros.

Houston will be in a better position than they would be otherwise, as long as he can maintain his position in the upcoming 2024 MLB season.

General manager Dana Brown seemed upbeat about Justin Verlander's recuperation when questioned about his worries regarding his shoulder by MLB.com's Bill Ladson.

"No concerns about Verlander. He never stopped throwing the whole time... I think he is going to be fine," Astros GM Dana Brown said.

