"Wow. The ump is so confident yet completely wrong" "Actually blind" - New York Yankees fans infuriated by controversial strike three call on superstar Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge's pursuit of history paused when the New York Yankees star struck out on a pitch that many fans believed was a ball. The game against the Toronto Blue Jays was tied when Judge went up to the plate and it remained tied as he walked away. Every at-bat Judge has is under heavy scrutiny given he is currently sitting on 60 home runs.
Just one home run away from tying the Yankees' all-time record for homers in a single season, Judge is poised to make history. With so many eyes on every at-bat he takes, it is no surprise that this controversial call was noticed.
Talkin' Yanks posted a video of the strike three call, as well as the umpires' discussion with the Yankees dugout.
This image of the pitch location and strike zone does the umpire no favors. Despite his confidence in the call, this pitch certainly appears to be a ball.
The umpire may have been confident with his call, but not many agreed with him.
Mistakes like this from umpires feel like they are becoming more common. Given the importance of every at-bat for Aaron Judge, this call illicited a passionate response from fans around the MLB.
New York Yankees fans were hopeful of witnessing history, but instead saw a critical strikeout.
There have been plenty of ideas thrown around to try to fix these blown calls from umpires. At this point, fans are losing confidence that changes will ever come.
Once again, the concept of robot umpires was brought up in reaction to this play. It is hard to predict how drastically automatic umpires would affect the game, but fans still want to see it.
Aaron Judge maintained his composure after the call, but some New York Yankees fans wished he hadn't. However, an outburst wouldn't have solved the issue.
The New York Yankees and their fans were not happy about the call that went against Aaron Judge.
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge cannot let this controversial call get to them
A Yankees win in this game would secure the American League East crown and home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Toronto Blue Jays will not go down easily, and focus will be needed to beat them. If Aaron Judge wants to tie the home run record set by Roger Maris, he cannot let the call get to his head.
Umpires have to be nearly perfect to avoid criticism, especially in big moments like this. If they are not perfect, this is the usual reaction.