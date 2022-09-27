"Wow. The ump is so confident yet completely wrong" "Actually blind" - New York Yankees fans infuriated by controversial strike three call on superstar Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge's pursuit of history paused when the New York Yankees star struck out on a pitch that many fans believed was a ball. The game against the Toronto Blue Jays was tied when Judge went up to the plate and it remained tied as he walked away. Every at-bat Judge has is under heavy scrutiny given he is currently sitting on 60 home runs.

Just one home run away from tying the Yankees' all-time record for homers in a single season, Judge is poised to make history. With so many eyes on every at-bat he takes, it is no surprise that this controversial call was noticed.

Talkin' Yanks posted a video of the strike three call, as well as the umpires' discussion with the Yankees dugout.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks "Ain't no way that pitch is down"



Laz Diaz makes a bad strike three call on 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and he remains confident that he did not get the call wrong "Ain't no way that pitch is down"Laz Diaz makes a bad strike three call on 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and he remains confident that he did not get the call wrong https://t.co/BhlmJSFaZK

This image of the pitch location and strike zone does the umpire no favors. Despite his confidence in the call, this pitch certainly appears to be a ball.

The umpire may have been confident with his call, but not many agreed with him.

JCC @hoosiers180 Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks "Ain't no way that pitch is down"



Laz Diaz makes a bad strike three call on 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and he remains confident that he did not get the call wrong "Ain't no way that pitch is down"Laz Diaz makes a bad strike three call on 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and he remains confident that he did not get the call wrong https://t.co/BhlmJSFaZK Wow. The ump is so confident yet completely wrong twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Wow. The ump is so confident yet completely wrong twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Mistakes like this from umpires feel like they are becoming more common. Given the importance of every at-bat for Aaron Judge, this call illicited a passionate response from fans around the MLB.

⭐️🇺🇸Michael🇺🇸Baker🇺🇸⭐️ @mBaKeR2157 Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks "Ain't no way that pitch is down"



Laz Diaz makes a bad strike three call on 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and he remains confident that he did not get the call wrong "Ain't no way that pitch is down"Laz Diaz makes a bad strike three call on 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and he remains confident that he did not get the call wrong https://t.co/BhlmJSFaZK This umpire is trash then instantly gets defensive when called out just proves he was even more wrong..sorry sir that pitch is way the fuck down twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… This umpire is trash then instantly gets defensive when called out just proves he was even more wrong..sorry sir that pitch is way the fuck down twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Todd Skirving @ToddSkirving Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks "Ain't no way that pitch is down"



Laz Diaz makes a bad strike three call on 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and he remains confident that he did not get the call wrong "Ain't no way that pitch is down"Laz Diaz makes a bad strike three call on 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and he remains confident that he did not get the call wrong https://t.co/BhlmJSFaZK What a joke… twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… What a joke… twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

New York Yankees fans were hopeful of witnessing history, but instead saw a critical strikeout.

DJ-NY2 @RealGarryC @TalkinYanks Umps have a great gig. Wrong most of the time and nothing anybody can do @TalkinYanks Umps have a great gig. Wrong most of the time and nothing anybody can do 😡 https://t.co/nIZADfiUlt

There have been plenty of ideas thrown around to try to fix these blown calls from umpires. At this point, fans are losing confidence that changes will ever come.

Max @Makira_X @TalkinYanks They need to bring ball/strike challenges to mlb @TalkinYanks They need to bring ball/strike challenges to mlb

Once again, the concept of robot umpires was brought up in reaction to this play. It is hard to predict how drastically automatic umpires would affect the game, but fans still want to see it.

notmark @notmarkhallman Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks "Ain't no way that pitch is down"



Laz Diaz makes a bad strike three call on 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and he remains confident that he did not get the call wrong "Ain't no way that pitch is down"Laz Diaz makes a bad strike three call on 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge and he remains confident that he did not get the call wrong https://t.co/BhlmJSFaZK robo umps are going to be so fucking lit twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… robo umps are going to be so fucking lit twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Aaron Judge maintained his composure after the call, but some New York Yankees fans wished he hadn't. However, an outburst wouldn't have solved the issue.

Brian Velush @BVelush77 @TalkinYanks Judge needs to flip out , duck this being calm stuff. @TalkinYanks Judge needs to flip out , duck this being calm stuff.

The New York Yankees and their fans were not happy about the call that went against Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge cannot let this controversial call get to them

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees

A Yankees win in this game would secure the American League East crown and home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Toronto Blue Jays will not go down easily, and focus will be needed to beat them. If Aaron Judge wants to tie the home run record set by Roger Maris, he cannot let the call get to his head.

Umpires have to be nearly perfect to avoid criticism, especially in big moments like this. If they are not perfect, this is the usual reaction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far