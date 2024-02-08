"Wow, that tiger's roar was epic" - Olivia Dunne hits the right chords with viral TikTok dance after blazing LSU performance

Olivia Dunne, the talented gymnast from LSU, not only wowed the audience with her impeccable performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday but also treated her fans to a viral TikTok dance that echoed the team’s celebratory mood. Following a record-breaking victory with a score of 198.475-196.200, Dunne and teammate Annie Beard showcased their dancing skills in the locker room, creating a buzz on social media.

In the TikTok video, Dunne, known in the baseball world for being the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, and Beard, both clad in LSU leotards, exhibited their joyful celebration with a perfectly synchronized dance routine. The video quickly garnered nearly a million views and 100,000 likes, as fans flocked to witness the gymnasts’ postgame jubilation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne captioned the video with "record-setting tiger club," encapsulating the essence of their historic win. LSU's team score set a program record.

Olivia Dunne’s LSU Tigers have come back to a winning SEC record

The LSU Tigers gymnastics team’s triumph not only marked a program record but also elevated its season record to 5-1, including 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference. LSU moved to No. 3 from No. 5 in the team rankings this week.

Dunne, who returned to the competition after overcoming injury challenges, delivered a stellar floor routine that scored a 9.875, matching her season high set against Ohio State on Jan. 5.

The celebratory mood extended beyond Livvy Dunne’s dance, as her teammate Haleigh Bryant achieved a perfect score, further solidifying her position in program history with the most perfect 10s at 12. LSU is ranked No. 1 on floor.

The LSU Tigers, riding high on their recent success, are set to visit No. 19 Georgia on Friday.

Dunne’s ability to seamlessly blend athleticism with a vibrant social media presence continues to captivate fans, showcasing that she‘s not just a talented gymnast but also a relatable and entertaining personality.

As LSU’s gymnastics team looks ahead to future challenges, Dunne’s viral TikTok dance adds a touch of fun and camaraderie to their journey.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.