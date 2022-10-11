"Wrap it up. Seasons over", "Well I don’t like how this sounds at all" - Houston Astros fans concerned by manager Dusty Baker refusing to announce pitching rotation for ALDS due to sickness going around

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker did not announce who the starting pitchers would be for their first playoff series and the reason is very concerning. Baker stated that their is a sickness going around, and thus he is unable to announce the rotation for their American League Divisional Series. This comes one day before the five-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

This news could have a massive impact on the series. Especially given the strength of the Astros' starting pitchers, including Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander. If either of them are unable to play, they will be losing their advantage that makes them one of the best teams in the MLB.

Brian McTaggert reported on these comments from Dusty Baker via Twitter.

The news was devastating both in its timing and its impact. While details of who is ill and what the illness is have not yet been revealed, fans are assuming the worst. The vagueness of the report is causing more disconcertment than the team likely expected.

Just Some Guy @SomeGuyInHTown Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Astros manager Dusty Baker said he’s not ready to announce ALDS rotation yet. He said some sickness is going around. Astros manager Dusty Baker said he’s not ready to announce ALDS rotation yet. He said some sickness is going around. Well I don’t like how this sounds at all twitter.com/brianmctaggart… Well I don’t like how this sounds at all twitter.com/brianmctaggart…

Some fans were confused as to why something like this would even be revealed. The starting pitcher for the first game of the ALDS does not have to be announced until the day of the game. Volunteering this information the day before the game serves only to give the Mariners time to react and prepare.

Astros Fans UK @AstrosFansUK @brianmctaggart What the…? I can only hope this is a bit of mindgames being played. @brianmctaggart What the…? I can only hope this is a bit of mindgames being played.

If this mysterious sickness does cause pitchers to miss time, it would be a brutal way to lose a playoff game. Or at worst for the Houston Astros, losing a playoff series. Hopefully the players affected can recover quickly so we can see these two teams at their best for the series.

Some Astros fans have already written off the talented Seattle Mariners and don't see this as a major hurdle. The series against the Toronto Blue Jays should have proven that the Mariners are not to be underestimated.

The Houston Astros might be the favorites to make it to the World Series, but they have to get past the ALDS first. This illness will make it harder than they had anticipated.

The Houston Astros will need their dominant pitching staff at full strength

Houston Astros v Baltimore Orioles

With runs at a premium in the playoffs, being able to slow down the opposing offense is critical in winning games. Without an elite pitching staff, that task becomes nearly impossible. If this sickness keeps pitchers out of action, other parts of the team will need to step up.

The series between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners was already a must-watch. This added wrinkle makes it all the more intriguing.

