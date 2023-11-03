Wrigley Field to get extensive off-season makeover, giving new look to one of baseball’s most beloved parks

As one of baseball's oldest ballparks, Wrigley Field is one of the most recognizeable abodes in all of MLB. However, the structure as long been decried as anachronistic, and in need of desperate refurbishment measures.

First opened as Weeghman Field, the iconic landmark has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1914. A year later, it was purchased by chewing gum manufacturer Wrigley. Over 100 years later, the park still maintains the Wrigley moniker.

Recently, Jesse Rogers of ESPN broke news that the 109-year old park will be getting an extensive makeover.

According to Rogers, Wrigley Field's wooden structural beams will be replaced with steel over a four-month construction period. Additionally, the old roof membrane will be replaced with a newer, more durable one.

"The roof of Wrigley is getting a makeover, according to the team. 4 month project. Ready by Opening Day: "The project will include the replacement of wood structural beams and wood slates with high strength steel as well as the installation of a new roof membrane" - Jesse Rogers

After the Chicago Cubs were purchased by the Ricketts family in 2009, Wrigley Field underwent the most significant renovation to date. The work commenced in 2014 after years of negotiation.

Over the next three years, Wrigley saw the addition of a new jumbotron, a facade replacement, and the relocation of the bullpens under a row of seats.

Alongside Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, Wrigley Field is seen as baseball's most iconic ballpark. For this reason, Cubs fans have been hesitant to endorse any sort of large-scale changes. Until 1988, when floodlights were finally added, only day games could be played at the park.

One of the reasons for the sweeping structural changes is the relatively high amount of wind barages that blow onto the Wrigley Structure from nearby Lake Michigan. As a by-product of the unusual wind patterns, some excessively long home runs have been hit at Wrigley.

This includes a 1976 bomb from Dave Kingman that travelled an estimated 550 feet.

Wrigley Field renovation must strike a delicate balance between modernity and tradition

The modern MLB has seen the erection of new, state-of-the-art ballparks such as Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Among these, Wrigley continues to stand as a vestige of the past.

Fortunately, this has allowed the stadium to reach a level of notoriety that other barns could only dream of. With the new renovation, balancing efficacy with the classic style of Wrigley Field must remain paramount.