  "Wtf did i just watch"; "Definitely need a breakdown" - Fans in disbelief after Brewers' insane double play on Max Muncy's would-be grand slam in NLCS

"Wtf did i just watch"; "Definitely need a breakdown" - Fans in disbelief after Brewers' insane double play on Max Muncy’s would-be grand slam in NLCS

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 14, 2025 02:54 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
Fans in disbelief as Brewers pull off insane double play on Max Muncy’s would-be grand slam in NLCS - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Brewers' National League Championship Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers witnessed a remarkable double play to keep the defending World Series winners from scoring.

With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Dodgers slugger Max Muncy smashed a fly ball that seemed like sailing over the center field wall. However, Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick leapt to keep the ball from going over the fence.

The ball popped out of Frelick's glove and hit the wall before the Brewers outfielder caught it again. As the ball was still live, Frelick threw to Joey Ortiz, who relayed it to catcher William Contreras.

The throw caught out Randy Arozarena just in time before Contreras tagged out Will Smith at third base to complete an incredible double play.

Fans reacted to the bizarre sequence of play that kept the game scoreless.

"Wtf did i just watch lmfao."
"Gonna need a breakdown of this one."
"That was euphoric, I was laughing manically, I just couldn't deal with the joy overload. What a disgusting play!"
"Horrific base running by the man on third. You are taught in little league to tag up and go when the ball hits the glove."
"I don’t know why Teoscar went back to third when the play is 100000% a tag up once ball touches outfielder glove. Bad baseball."

While the Dodgers squandered a glorious chance to score in the fourth, Freddie Freeman broke the deadlock in the sixth with a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
