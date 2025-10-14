The Milwaukee Brewers' National League Championship Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers witnessed a remarkable double play to keep the defending World Series winners from scoring.With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Dodgers slugger Max Muncy smashed a fly ball that seemed like sailing over the center field wall. However, Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick leapt to keep the ball from going over the fence.The ball popped out of Frelick's glove and hit the wall before the Brewers outfielder caught it again. As the ball was still live, Frelick threw to Joey Ortiz, who relayed it to catcher William Contreras.The throw caught out Randy Arozarena just in time before Contreras tagged out Will Smith at third base to complete an incredible double play.Fans reacted to the bizarre sequence of play that kept the game scoreless.&quot;Wtf did i just watch lmfao.&quot;1-6-44 @dl_2414LINKwtf did i just watch lmfao&quot;Gonna need a breakdown of this one.&quot;Madison Mallards @MadisonMallardsLINKgonna need a breakdown of this one&quot;That was euphoric, I was laughing manically, I just couldn't deal with the joy overload. What a disgusting play!&quot;J Pence @misanthrope_I4LINKThat was euphoric, I was laughing manically, I just couldn't deal with the joy overload. What a disgusting play!&quot;Horrific base running by the man on third. You are taught in little league to tag up and go when the ball hits the glove.&quot;The FountainHead @Oberon_62LINKHorrific base running by the man on third. You are taught in little league to tag up and go when the ball hits the glove&quot;I don’t know why Teoscar went back to third when the play is 100000% a tag up once ball touches outfielder glove. Bad baseball.&quot;Rocky Mountain High @84CorollaLINKI don’t know why Teoscar went back to third when the play is 100000% a tag up once ball touches outfielder glove. Bad baseballWhile the Dodgers squandered a glorious chance to score in the fourth, Freddie Freeman broke the deadlock in the sixth with a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead.