Matthew Polinsky is a WWE color commentator and a professional wrestler who goes by the ring name of Corey Graves.

In a recent podcast with MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis for his show Baseball is Dead (BID), Corey Graves expressed his love for baseball and how relaxing an activity it is for him to attend a baseball game. He particularly expressed his love for the stadium in Pittsburgh, and said how the vibes during a Pittsburgh Pirates game are immaculate.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis We had @WWEGraves on BID to talk about his love of baseball, the Pirates and the vibes in Pittsburgh this season. We had @WWEGraves on BID to talk about his love of baseball, the Pirates and the vibes in Pittsburgh this season. https://t.co/54JJwkqEH3

Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 27: The Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate following a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers during the game at PNC Park on April 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers wrapped up their series finale. The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Dodgers, winning 6-2. After a winning feat against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Pittsburgh Pirates are now pulling up their socks to meet the Washington Nationals for a three-game series.

Corey Graves' official Instagram account is proof enough to prove his love and dedication towards Pittsburgh.

"I had never walked across this bridge. So, today I did. #pittsburgh" - Graves posted on Instagram.

"Trying to see the world from Mr. Rogers’ point of view. #pittsburgh" - Graves posted.

Corey Graves expressed on the podcast how he is not a pro at understanding baseball statistics and the minute details of the game, but the game just gives him immense happiness.

"I live for the romance of baseball" - Graves said. "I work in the wrestling world, I'm just a baseball fan."

Corey Graves appreciates new MLB debutant Drew Maggi

Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 26: Drew Maggi #39 of the Pittsburgh Pirates makes his Major League debut during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on April 26, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

On the podcast, Corey Graves praised Drew Maggi for playing beautifully. Drew Maggi has chased his dream of playing in the MLB for several years. After a long 13 years journey of playing with the minors, he finally got a chance to make his debut in the MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Maggi has 45 home runs, 354 RBIs, 589 runs and 222 stolen bases throughout his minor league career.

Through immense perseverance, he finally made his debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

