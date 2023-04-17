San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., who tested positive for drugs and received a 80-game suspension, is all set to return by the end of this week.

It seems Tatis can't wait to make a comeback as he had a monster game on Thursday night on his minor league rehab assignment.

Xander Bogaerts, has come out in support of Tatis Jr. and spoke about how he sees Tatis' resurgence mentally, and the obstacles he will face.

"He looks really good, he looks in great form," said Bogaerts. "He wants to go out there and prove everyone wrong, what he did was a mistake. Luckily, we're here to support him. Sometimes it might be tough for him when we go on the road, might be some boo's. As I said, he's a kid that really wants to go out there and prove to everyone that he's the real deal still."

The Padres sent Tatis Jr. to their Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas because they wanted the young player to have a feel for the game before his big return.

Padres fans give mix reactions for Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return

Some fans are glued to anticipatory excitement as they await news of Tatis Jr.'s big night, while a few others believe that it is not good to hype a cheater.

After a great first three seasons in the major leagues, Fernando Tatis Jr. was well on his way to becoming one of the main MLB poster children. He came in third place for the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2019, fourth for the NL MVP award in 2020, and third for the MVP award in 2021.

Fernando Tatis Jr. - Chicago White Sox v San Diego Padres

In 2021, he played in his first All-Star Game and had the most home runs in the NL with 42 runs. He missed much of the 2022 campaign due to a motorbike accident in the offseason. Then, just as he was poised to make a comeback in August, MLB issued the PED punishment, ending his season early.

