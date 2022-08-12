“Y’all are an embarrassment to Texas” “Home run or bust approach will never work” - Texas Rangers fans call out team following series loss to division rival Houston Astros

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros faced off in the battle for Texas this afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston. This was the final game of the series. They split the first two games.

Texas Rangers pitching was not up to par, allowing seven runs in the defeat. The Rangers now sit at 49-62, 22 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the disappointing series loss. One fan was embarrassed for the state of Texas as the Rangers lost to the rival Astros.

The Rangers managed to get a home run from Marcus Semien but struck out 13 times in total. The Rangers should focus on base hits instead of reaching for the long ball every at-bat.

Andres Flores @AndresF88752128 @Ronny94142456 @Rangers Home run or bust approach will never work this team needs discipline and have grit @Ronny94142456 @Rangers Home run or bust approach will never work this team needs discipline and have grit

The series loss was disappointing, but it was against the team with the best record in the American League.

Fans are concerned about the team's ability to compete going forward as they are currently rebuilding.

Paul Patterson @PaulPat08654846 @Rangers This team is light years away from being competitive @Rangers This team is light years away from being competitive

Fans are not surprised by the loss and are fed up with the team's play in 2022.

Other disgruntled Rangers fans held nothing back.

It appears that the Silver Boot will stay with the Astros yet again. This is a trophy that is awarded to the winner of the regular season series between the two rivals.

While the series loss was disappointing, the Rangers had a difficult task trying to beat the juggernaut Houston Astros. The Astros record now sits at 72-41, half a game ahead of the New York Yankees for the AL's best record.

Texas Rangers: What's on Tap?

Nate Lowe runs to first base following an RBI single during this afternoon's Texas Rangers v Houston Astros game.

The Rangers and Astros wrapped up a three-game series in Houston this afternoon. Following the series, the Rangers will travel home to face another AL West foe, the Seattle Mariners. This will also be a three-game series, and the first pitch for Friday's game scheduled for 8:05 p.m. EDT.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt