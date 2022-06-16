"Y'all have no idea how excited I was for the mascot race" - Minnesota Twins star's wife Daniella Correa participates in team's mascot race, shares video on Instagram

Daniella Correa, the wife of Minnesota Twins baseball shortstop Carlos Correa, took to Instagram and shared a jocular video of participating in the Minnesota Twins' mascot race.

At the end of the fourth inning, the Twins let the wives of their MLB players take part in a mascot race. The five costumes available to participants were Bullseye the Dog, Wanda the Walleye, Skeeta the Mosquito, Louie the Loon, and Babe the Blue Ox. Daniella chose the Louie The Loon costume and set off for the race with Jordyn Arrowood Pagán, the wife of Emilio Pagan, Hannah Suggs, the wife of Colby Suggs, and Allie LaForce, the wife of Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Smith. The participants of the Minnesota Twins' mascot race had to run from the outfield to a finish line near home plate.

"Making core memories🥰❤️. Y’all have no idea how excited I was for the mascot race.😂" - Daniella Correa

Jordyn Arrowood Pagán, who donned the Bullseye the Dog costume, came first in the race. Allie LaForce came second, Hannah Suggs came third, and Daniella Correa came fourth.

Allie LaForce, who is a friend of Daniella Correa, tagged her and wrote, "Thank you @twins for this amazing experience!! My heart is still racing!! And I'm still laughing my ass off."

"Ok, today was one for the ages 😂 this is what happens when I can't cover basketball...check another one off the bucket list!!! Ever since I was little, I have wanted to be Ketchup in the mascot race at The Jake (aka Jacob's Field which it will always be in my heart). When Joe played for the Indians, I asked, but they said I would have to pay the dry cleaning bill after, which was like $1,000 plus 😂. Now we are Minnesota Twins. And the team let the wives be the mascots in the mascot race at the end of the 4th inning🫢😍😂 My vision was I would run and tackle onion, but these women ROCK, and I loved all my opponents too much to go for the spear!!😂😂. Thank you @twins for this amazing experience!! My heart is still racing!! And I'm still laughing my ass off." - Allie LaForce

Besides images from the race, Daniella also posted pictures with her husband, Carlos, and their adorable son, Kylo Daniel Correa, at Target Field. To pay a visit to watch her husband play for the Twins, Mrs. Correa chose a white sleeveless dress and carried a mini-vanity bag to nail the look. Daniella opted for little makeup and an open hairstyle.

Daniella and Carlos Correa pose with son Kylo at Target Field.

Mrs. Correa dressed her son Kylo in a cute Minnesota Twins onesie. How adorable!

People showered love on Daniella Correa's Instagram post

The Correas celebrate a Houston Astos victory in the Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Both fans and Daniella's acquaintances loved the photos with her husband and child and flooded her post with comments. The internet can be a place of beauty and love, and this is a lovely example of it. People shower you with attention, love, and appreciation when their hearts are touched.

MLB Network host, Kelly Nash wrote, "So sweet" and "Cutest family photos."

Kara Mccullers commented, "Omggggg. 💀😅🤍 I love all is these. Ugh miss you sm."

Noel Gonsalez wrote, "Omg😩😩🥰🥰Love all of this! Wish I was there!!"

Kelly Nash and Kara Mccullers comment on Daniella Correa's post.

Only love and light to the Correa family!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far