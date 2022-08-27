"Ya'll got blown out by one of the worst teams in the league" "well that was horrible-" - Toronto Blue Jays fans disgusted after team's blowout loss to Los Angeles Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays began a six-game homestand as they hosted the Los Angeles Angels tonight. The game did not go as planned, for the team or their fans, as the team fell by a score of 12-0.

"RECAP:" -@BlueJays

A disappointing loss for the Toronto Blue Jays. Many fans took to Twitter to react to the tough loss at home. One fan couldn't believe that the team got blown out by a struggling Angels team.

𝘒𝘺𝘭𝘦☭ @PatMahomesSZN @BlueJays Lmaoo yall got blown out by one of the worst teams in the league @BlueJays Lmaoo yall got blown out by one of the worst teams in the league

It was not the best showing by the Blue Jays as they are competing for a playoff spot.

Vladimir @VladimirWWE96 @BlueJays Well that was horrible. Definitely looked like a tired team. Rest up and bounce back tomorrow! @BlueJays Well that was horrible. Definitely looked like a tired team. Rest up and bounce back tomorrow!

Not a good start to the homestand for the Blue Jays.

Jessica Powell (68-55)⚾️ @jpsports1796 The Angels have been struggling on offence mightily. The Jays have been rolling after taking a 4 game series in New York and sweeping the Red Sox. The Angels are leading 10-0 in game 1. Not the best statement and start to the homestand, guys. #BlueJays The Angels have been struggling on offence mightily. The Jays have been rolling after taking a 4 game series in New York and sweeping the Red Sox. The Angels are leading 10-0 in game 1. Not the best statement and start to the homestand, guys. #BlueJays

Others were embarrassed by the performance.

Overall, a tough loss at home for the Blue Jays to a struggling Angels team that has lost six straight games. The Blue Jays will look to bounce back in Game 2 tomorrow.

08/26/22: Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Highlights

Shohei Ohtani slides into third base after an RBI triple during tonight's Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays game. This was Ohtani's sixth triple of the season.

The Angels' scoring started early with a bases-loaded RBI double by David Fletcher to make it 2-0. This was Fletcher's seventh double of the season.

"Don't miss up to the Fletch!!" - Bally Sports West

In the same inning, Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple to make it 4-0. This was Ohtani's sixth triple of the season.

"Ohtani legs out a triple and plates 2!! 6th 3-bagger" - Bally Sports West

The Angels then took a 5-0 lead on a Luis Rengifo RBI single, and then in the third inning, Andrew Velazquez hit his seventh home run of the season to make it 7-0.

There would be no scoring in innings four through six, but in the seventh inning, Jo Adell extended the Angels' lead with a solo home run. This was Adell's fifth home run of the season.

"112 off the barrel JO goes upper deck" - Bally Sports West

To provide even more insurance, Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to extend the Angels' lead to 10-0. This was his 27th home run of the season.

"Trout sets the Angels record in runs scored on that Solo" - Bally Sports West

The Angels' pitching staff were able to hold on for the win. The Angels' record improved to 53-73. The Toronto Blue Jays' record now sits at 68-56, as they still hold onto an AL Wild Card spot.

