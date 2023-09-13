Zach McAllister is back in the major leagues. Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga was put on the 15-day disabled list by the Yankees on Tuesday due to discomfort in his right elbow, and the team picked the contract of veteran righty Zach McAllister from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

McAllister recently reflected on the full-circle event following his Yankees debut.

He said:

"It was incredible. It was a moment I'll always remember. It was pretty special, my wife was here as well. ...To be able to throw on the pinstripes again. Boston is something I'll always remember."

In August, the Yankees agreed to a minor-league contract with McAllister. For the Triple-A Scranton, the right-hander pitched in 11 games, finishing 1-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16.2 innings.

Zach McAllister gets promoted - Does that reveal things aren't great for the Yankees?

Jonathan Loaisiga, a reliever who already spent time on the injured list early in the season, is now back there again.

Loaisiga joins a number of other pitchers on the disabled list after Anthony Rizzo was transferred to the 60-day IL. After suffering an injury in his previous appearance, Luis Severino is out for the year. Possibly the end of his pinstripe days as well.

McAllister has previously played in MLB with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians.

The New York Yankees selected him out of high school in 2006. He was dealt to the Indians in 2010 after spending many seasons in the Yankees' minor league organization. In May 2012, McAllister won his first big league game after making his major league debut in July 2011.