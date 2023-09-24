The New York Yankees' hopes of a playoff bid have been dashed. The team lost against the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 this Sunday and were eliminated from playoff contention.

Yankees star Aaron Judge was not pleased with the team's disappointing performance this season. In an interview with Chris Kirschner, he expressed his concerns:

"A lot of stuff going on around here that needs to be fixed"

Judge signed a nine-year deal worth $360,000,000 with the franchise in the offseason. During his time with the Yankees, he's been the franchise's face. His sentiments about the team's management reflect the fans' views.

"We just didn't come out here and do our job," Judge said.

Aaron Judge's disappointment is not misplaced. A significant amount of money had been injected into the roster. The Yankees boasted a $298,500,000 payroll at the start of the season.

Aaron Judge asks for changes after Yankees' disappointing 2023 season

The New York Yankees (78-77) are fourth in the AL East, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69). The team has struggled both home and away. It is clear that they did not have the season that they had hoped for.

Preseason predictions had the franchise among the MLB's best. However, it has not lived up to expectations.

The Yankees had a poor start, winning only 15 of their initial 30 games. They continued their mediocre run through June and July. Still, the franchise did not make any major moves before the trade deadline.

The team has faced a tumultuous season.

Giancarlo Stanton had the worst offensive season of his career. He had a batting average of .189 and a WAR of -0.8. New acquisition Carlos Rodon has pitched a terrible ERA of 5.90. Veteran player Josh Donaldson was released in August.

Injuries have further debilitated the team.

Aaron Judge was injured throughout June and July due to a toe ligament tear. Star infielder Anthony Rizzo sustained a concussion and got sidelined.

As the regular season comes to an end on Oct. 1, the Yankees will be looking to introduce significant changes.