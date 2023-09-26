Yankees’ $360,000,000 star Aaron Judge likely to avoid toe surgery, should be fully healed by 2024 campaign

The New York Yankees have received an encouraging injury update regarding their captain as manager Aaron Boone believes Aaron Judge should avoid toe surgery. The reigning American League MVP missed a large portion of the summer after sustaining an injury to his right big toe in early June.

The toe injury that Aaron Judge suffered has limited him to 102 games this season, and initially, it was expected that he would need to undergo offseason surgery. Now, according to New York Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, manager Aaron Boone believes that Judge will no longer need to undergo the surgery.

"Aaron Judge is not expected to need offseason surgery on his right big toe, Aaron Boone said." - @BryanHoch

Judge originally suffered the toe injury on June 3 after crashing into the fence at Dodger Stadium. The collision led to Judge tearing a ligament in his right big toe, which was believed to require surgery to repair. Now, it appears that the New York Yankees superstar will be good to go for Spring Training.

The news regarding Judge's toe injury is one of the few bright spots at this stage of the season for the New York Yankees and their fans. Now that the club has officially been eliminated from playoff contention, the club has its eyes set on next season and the many changes that will likely be made this offseason.

Aaron Judge's toe injury is the least of the New York Yankees' concerns heading into 2024

With Judge likely avoiding offseason surgery, he will be one of the few current members of the New York Yankees organization who will be safe heading into the new season.

After landing a massive nine-year, $360,000,000 deal to remain with the Yankees, Judge's future with the club is secure. The main question will be the future of manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.

"Fire Cashman chants throughout the bleachers tonight" - @TalkinYanks

Although there has been no indication that the club would move on from either party, fans have expressed their concern with the front office and its direction heading into the future. Chants of "fire Cashman" have echoed throughout Yankee Stadium all season, however, his future with the club remains secure.