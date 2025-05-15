Yankees' $90M star makes feelings clear on returning from 10-day IL stint

New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu shared his thoughts on returning from a calf and hip injury. The Yankees star replaced Oswaldo Cabrera, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured ankle.

Ad

LeMahieu was activated Tuesday, but manager Aaron Boone didn't add him to the starting lineup against the Seattle Mariners. The third baseman could play in the Subway Series against the New York Mets on Friday.

Ahead of his possible inclusion for Friday's game, LeMahieu, who's signed to a six-year, $90 million contract, spoke about returning from the 10-day injured list.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Excited to be here and you know hopefully help this team you know keep rolling," the third baseman said.

Ad

Trending

LeMahieu has suffered several injuries that have limited his time on the field. Talking about it, he said:

"Yeah, it’s frustrating. But at the same time, I keep going. It hasn’t always been fun or the most enjoyable baseball that I’m used to, but it’s tested me — physically, mentally, everything. I’m just trying to put myself in the best position to help this team."

Ad

The Yankees gave LeMahieu a preemptive cortisone shot to manage a minor hip issue. LeMahieu said:

"It was just something that was a little nagging as I was getting going again. The last thing I wanted to happen was to get activated and have something flare up. It was more of a, ‘Hey, I feel it kind of coming in,’ and just, let’s get rid of this thing and get going."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

DJ LeMahieu on losing regular spot in Yankees lineup

DJ LeMahieu used to be a regular in the Yankees lineup. But over the year, his production has declined, especially in the last three years. There's a good chance he could start at third base with Oswaldo Cabrera on the injured list, but once he returns, the veteran will likely lose his spot.

Ad

Playing in such situations is tough as he talked about his playing time during the aforementioned interview.

"I told Booney I’m ready to help this team — whatever role that is, I’m good with it," LeMahieu added." The ego’s been checked a little while ago. However I can help the team, whether it’s every day or not, I’m good to go."

LeMahieu showed noticeable improvement in nine minor league rehab assignments, logging a 1.093 OPS. Let's see if he does enough to get his starting role back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More