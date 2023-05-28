New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has made it clear that even after his recent ejection and subsequent suspension, he will not waver from being true to himself and his coaching style. In the face of criticism and disciplinary action, Boone remains steadfast in his leadership style.

In his first public statements following his suspension and an undisclosed fine after being ejected for the third time in 10 games during Friday night's loss to the San Diego Padres, Boone expressed surprise at Major League Baseball's decision and emphasized that it would not detract from his managerial style.

“I’m not going to change. Even though I have been kicked out of a lot of games, a lot of them I make it through, too. Maybe just being better at knowing where that line is. Again, a couple of these I don’t necessarily think I should’ve been tossed. I’ll be mindful of it and try to stay in games while fighting for what I think is important and keeping an edge when I walk out there.” - Aaron Boone said on Saturday in an interview.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Between his ejection from the game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 25th and the subsequent announcement of his suspension, Aaron Boone engaged in multiple conversations with Mike Hill, MLB's senior vice president of on-field operations. The discussions took place to address the events leading up to Boone's ejection and the subsequent disciplinary action.

What does MLB have to say about Aaron Boone's suspension?

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field on April 26, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Yankees defeated the Twins 12-6. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MLB attributed New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone's suspension to:

"His recent conduct toward Major League Umpires."

Boone acknowledged that there appeared to be a shift in the league's stance, but he recognized his own responsibility for being ejected multiple times in a week. Boone expressed his desire to move on from the incidents and avoid such situations in the future, understanding that neither he nor the league desired repeated ejections.

During his most recent ejection, Boone was thrown out by home-plate umpire Edwin Moscoso in the middle of the third inning for disputing balls and strikes. Boone believed that his removal from the game was unjustified and engaged in a face-to-face confrontation with Moscoso.

During the altercation, there was a possibility that some spit from Boone inadvertently made contact with Moscoso's face.

Following the incident, Moscoso distanced himself from Boone, and crew chief Chris Guccione intervened, positioning himself between the two individuals to deescalate the situation and avoid any potential further conflicts.

This recent ejection marks Boone's fourth of the season.

Poll : 0 votes