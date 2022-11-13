New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is fast becoming a fan favorite in the Big Apple. The Texas native had a breakout season in 2022. Trevino brought experience, stability, and leadership to an organization desperately in need of it behind the plate.

On Friday, Trevino was announced as the winner of the Platinum Glove Award, coupling his Gold Glove this year. He was also selected for his first All-Star Game this year. In honor of his latest achievement, Trevino sent out a Tweet acknowledging his teammates and Yankee staff for all their support.

Jose Trevino @HipHipJose5 What a night last night! None of this would be possible without the help from my teammates, coaching staff and training staff. Honored to have been in the same room with so many legends. Back to work we go @Yankees What a night last night! None of this would be possible without the help from my teammates, coaching staff and training staff. Honored to have been in the same room with so many legends. Back to work we go @Yankees https://t.co/ZQvc82nKzS

"What a night last night! None of this would be possible without the help from my teammates, coaching staff and training staff. Honored to have been in the same room with so many legends. Back to work we go @Yankees" - Jose Trevino

It has truly been a phenomenal season for the former Texas Ranger, who played in the minor leagues last season. Trevino was part of a trade deal involving pitcher Albert Abreu going the other way. Earlier in the year, he was expected to be the third catcher on the Yankees roster.

Jose Trevino became the first-ever Yankee to win the Platinum Glove Award

Jose Trevino runs to first base against the National League during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

The Yankees won 99 games over the course of the season and Trevino had a significant role to play in those wins. In the months of May and June, Trevino put up big numbers. Along with his exceptional defense behind the plate, he proved he can hit as well.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Jose Trevino becomes the first Yankee and the first American League catcher to win the Platinum Glove Award! Jose Trevino becomes the first Yankee and the first American League catcher to win the Platinum Glove Award! https://t.co/NocfqpkxQD

"Jose Trevino becomes the first Yankee and the first American League catcher to win the Platinum Glove Award!" - Talkin' Yanks

Trevino finished the season with a .248/.283/.388 slash line and a .671 OPS. He had a career-high 11 home runs and 43 RBIs. To put that into perspective, prior to this season, he had only hit nine home runs during a five-year stretch in MLB.

The move to New York has been good for Trevino. He seems content and will be a valuable asset for the team in the coming season.

