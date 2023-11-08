In the wake of the New York Yankees’ disappointing 2023 season, YES Network analyst Michael Kay didn’t hold back his criticism of General Manager Brian Cashman‘s optimistic comments about the team‘s performance.

During a press conference, Cashman expressed his pride in the organization and defended the team’s process, stating that despite the challenges faced during the season, the Yankees aim to rise like a phoenix in 2024. However, Michael Kay took issue with Cashman‘s rosy outlook, listing specific instances where the team’s decisions didn’t yield positive results.

"I’ve been here with the Yankees for a long time. Whether that’s a good thing for the fans or perception or not. I’m proud of our opperation. I think we have a good group of baseball people." - Brian Cashman.

According to Michael Kay, Brian Cashman has failed to live up to expectations.

Kay pointed to the trade for Josh Donaldson, describing it as setting fire to $15 million, as Donaldson failed to live up to expectations. He also criticized the acquisition of Frankie Montas, who struggled with health issues, and the trade involving Harrison Bader, where the Yankees essencially let him go for minimal return.

"You traded for Josh Donaldson, which was like setting fire to $15 million, you traded for Frankie Montas who was not healthy, you traded for Harrison Bader who I liked and helped them win the first round two years ago, but then you pretty much traded him for nothing." - Michael Kay

The analyst didn‘t spare the analystics department, atating that the evaluation of pitchers and position players has not been effective. Kay questioned the decision to stick with Gary Sanchez for as long as they did, emphasizing that it was not working for the team.

In response to Brian Cashman‘s defense of the deals for Joey Gallo and Sonny Gray, Kay pointed out that both players didn’t perform well in New York and were subsequently successful with other teams. He challenged the notion that the New York Yankees are not analytically driven, asserting that there are inconsistencies in Cashman‘s statements.

"Something is not jiving, something is not working. It’s hard to defend that."

Despite Brian Cashman’s assertion that the organization is "pretty good" Kay believes there is a stark reality check needed. He highlighted the team’s regression from 99 wins in 2022 to an 82-80 record in 2023, emphasizing the need for introspection and improvement.

Brian Cashman stated during a press conference, that the organization if running "pretty good."

While Brian Cashman defended his staff and the organization’s process, Michael Kay’s critique serves as a reminder that the Yankees, despite their historical success, are currently facing challenges that cannot be dismissed with unwavering optimism. The upcoming offseason will be crucua for the Yankees to address their shortcomings and regain their competitive edge for the 2024 season.