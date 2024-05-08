Yankees-Astros Series: Giancarlo Stanton’s homer registers 2nd highest exit velocity of the season at 118.8 mph 

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees achieved a stellar 10-3 victory against the Houston Astros. The club won the first game of a three-game series with the Astros at Yankees Stadium.

The Yankees' offense recorded a series of homers including one from Giancarlo Stanton. The five-time All-Star hit a 421-foot homer, his seventh of the season, against Justin Verlander.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The solo home run had an exit velocity of 118.8 mph, one of the highest of the 2024 season. The only hit with more exit velocity than Stanton’s is Shohei Ohtani’s single which was 119.2 mph.

Houston Astros’ pitcher Justin Verlander pitched for five innings, giving up seven runs, eight hits and walking three batters. Over his last three starts, he has allowed 17 hits and 10 walks over 16 ⅓ innings.

Talking about his performance after the game, Verlander said (via Washington Post):

"If I'm being brutally honest with myself, the last couple games, probably in particularly, the walks showed me I was a little off. And sometimes it takes you facing a team that knows you intimately, and vice versa, to send you back to the drawing board. I think these guys showed me today that I've got some work to do."

Verlander missed the initial games of the 2024 season due to shoulder inflammation.

Alex Verdugo goes yard, notching career-high 4 RBIs

The New York Yankees started their lead in the first inning with Alex Verdugo’s three-run homer. He was placed in the fourth lineup position between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

After the game, Verdugo said (via CBS News):

“Sometimes it’s a little bit humbling when you’ve got Judge up there looking down at me and then you’ve got Stanton back right behind me. I’m like the small guy in the group. But honestly, man, I love it. I really do. I feel like I add enough contact in there that I can either move over some guys [or] get the job done.”

It was the second time this season and the fifth time in Verdugo’s career that he achieved four RBIs. The Yankees (24-13) are currently ranked second in the AL East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback