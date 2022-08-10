"Yankees baserunning is actually going to be the death of me" "Running bases like me in MLB the show" - New York Yankees fans irate with sequence of base running errors in loss to Seattle Mariners

The New York Yankees' base running last night looked more like a Charlie Chaplin slapstick comedy routine than a team of professionals. In a game that turned out to be one of the best this season, fundamentals cost the New York Yankees a win against the Seattle Mariners. The two teams played out a pitching duel for the ages that lasted 13 innings. The Mariners won the game 1-0.
It's always a strange night when base running is to blame for a loss. The Yankees managed a comical sequence of blunders in the 10th, 11th, and 12th innings to blow the game. New York Yankees fans were irate with the players' lack of discipline and focus on the bases.
It's unfair to the Mariners to say that the New York Yankees gifted this game away. Seattle was excellent on the night. They showed a resiliant spirit and approached the extra innings with a never-say-die attitude.
For a fan of pitching, this may have been one of the greatest games in years. Mariners manager Scott Servais touched on the quality of baseball on display.
"That’s one of the best major league games I’ve ever watched. The pitching in this game was unbelievable on both sides," said Servais.
Gerrit Cole pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing only four hits and striking out eight batters. Luis Castillo matched him and pitched eight innings, allowing only three hits and striking out seven Yankees.
The New York Yankees are now 3-7 in their last 10 games and have dropped to a 71-40 record
In a tightly contested matchup, both teams entered extra innings knowing a run may be enough for the victory.
In the 10th, with men on first and second, Andrew Benintendi took off early and found himself in a pickle. That mishap allowed Paul Sewald to get out of the inning unscathed.
Aaron Hicks led off the 11th inning and hit a rocket on an 0-2 count. Unfortunately, that went right to second baseman Adam Frazier. Frazier threw to out Miguel Andujar, who did not read the play and was a long way from second base. That completed a vital double play.
Just when Yankees fans thought it couldn't get any worse, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a pitch right back to Mathew Festa. It seemed a routine out at first but Festa had the awareness to turn and see Jose Trevino cheat toward third. On the same play, Kiner-Falefa gambled for the double, and both men were tagged out.
This was the first 0-0 game to go 13 innings in the MLB since the new extra-innings rules were implemented in 2020.
Base running is a skill and something players practice from a young age. The Yankees were over-aggressive and reckless on the bases at critical stages of the game.
The Houston Astros are now tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League. If the Yankees have any shot at winning their first World Series since 2009, they need to improve their fundamentals.