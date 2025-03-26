Yankees become first MLB team to hit $8,000,000,000 threshold after AL pennant run in 2024

The New York Yankees continue to be one of the most valuable franchises in sports. Despite not winning a World Series in 15 years and counting, they remain a top sports franchise after Forbes' latest evaluation on Wednesday.

They just hit a threshold that no other baseball team has. With 27 titles in their history and a run to the pennant last year, the Yankees continue to be a premier team in baseball with a rich and illustrious history.

That has resulted in them being the first MLB team worth $8 billion. They're now worth $8.2 billion (per Forbes), a figure a fair margin ahead of the next-closest team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right now, the Dodgers are the team to beat. They beat the Yankees in the World Series and are the favorites to repeat, being the first team to do so since the Yankees at the turn of the century.

Despite that, the Dodgers are worth $6.8 billion, a fair bit less than the Yankees after Forbes' latest valuation. The Boston Red Sox ($4.8 billion), Chicago Cubs ($4.6 billion) and the San Francisco Giants ($4 billion) round out the top five.

Yankees continue dominance over MLB in one area

Forbes began evaluating MLB franchises in 1998, which was the last real heyday of a Yankees dynasty. They were in the midst of a championship run with Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and others.

The Yankees are worth more than all other MLB teams (Imagn)

They were the most valuable baseball team then, and they've not relinquished that title since. Forbes staff Brett Knight and Justin Teitelbaum said:

"The Bronx Bombers, who have led the ranking of baseball’s most valuable clubs every year since Forbes began publishing the list in 1998, are now worth an estimated $8.2 billion."

The Yankees also lead all sports franchises, not including two teams, a prominent NFL team, and a recent NBA dynasty.

The Dallas Cowboys are valued at $11 billion. The Golden State Warriors are worth $9.4 billion. Those are the only two teams in American sports worth more than the Yankees.

The Yankees are in the biggest sports market in the world, and they have more championships than any other team, regardless of American sport. That has helped them become one of the top franchises in the world right now.

