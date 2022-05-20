"Yankees Bullpen Straight Up Sucked Today" "Going to be hard for me to take the Yankees serious as legit contenders" - New York Yankees fans can't swallow team's loss after Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander hits a walk-off home run

For the 28-10 New York Yankees, losing isn't fun. But it's even worse when those losses come against one of the league's worst teams, the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles are dead-last in the American League East division with a 15-24 record. The Yankees have dominated them this season, and have also struggled. Three out of 10 — 30% of the New York Yankees' losses — have come against the Baltimore Orioles.

Today's loss was extra bitter. The Yankees tied it up in the top of the ninth inning and almost took the lead. Joey Gallo missed hitting a three-run home run by just a few feet, and the game went to the bottom of the ninth tied six-all. Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander stepped up to the plate with two men on base and cranked a three-run walk-off home run. Game over.

New York Yankees fans can't swallow team's loss to the Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander walked it off Thursday against the New York Yankees.

Yankees fans wasted no time sharing their unhappiness on Twitter. This user had some thoughts about the Yankees' bullpen, which has been one of the league's best this season. He hated it today, but at least he acknowledged that's a rarity.

KAPO ROSÉ @102boyzkapo Yankees Bullpen Straight Up Sucked Today.. Which Is Rare This Season Yankees Bullpen Straight Up Sucked Today.. Which Is Rare This Season

We all use scapegoats, and this user is no different. He thinks the Yankees aren't legitimate contenders this season with Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo on the team. We think he'd be singing a different tune if Gallo's ninth-inning foul ball had landed a few inches in the opposite direction in fair territory.

alta1 @marcalta1 Going to be hard for me to take the Yankees serious as legit contenders until Gallo and Hicks are gone. If we can get suitable replacements for those two then i’m all ears. Going to be hard for me to take the Yankees serious as legit contenders until Gallo and Hicks are gone. If we can get suitable replacements for those two then i’m all ears.

Give credit where it's due. This user acknowledged that Anthony Santander is a certified "Yankee killer."

Summon the trolls. This user mocked New York Yankees fans for losing to the Orioles, pointing out that the team might have a few "chinks in the armor."

This is a subtly-positive tweet for the Yankees. It's mid-May, and they've only lost ten games. That's impressive.

jjs broom stick @BroomJjs Yankees have double digit losses 🙁 Yankees have double digit losses 🙁

This Yankees fan also wanted a scapegoat to blame, and he chose Aaron Hicks. Baseball's a team sport, but Aaron Hicks is batting just .196. He's at least partially responsible for today's loss.

28-10 ⚾ @BRINGWADEBACK Aaron Hicks this is your fault somehow Aaron Hicks this is your fault somehow

Replying to another user saying the Yankees should've brought in closer Aroldis Chapman, this user said that the Bronx Bombers "have a problem." Evidently, it's with their bullpen.

Joli @PrettyGoodWin @Dev2Trilll @TalkinYanks Lol when that didn’t work, what then? Yankees have a problem @Dev2Trilll @TalkinYanks Lol when that didn’t work, what then? Yankees have a problem

This MLB analyst posted a video celebrating the Yankees loss, which sparked outrage from a couple fans.

This user wants Jarred Carrabis to explain his apparent hatred for the Yankees.

Nick @Nickypoo__ @Jared_Carrabis Jared can you explain to me why you hate the New York Yankees so much? @Jared_Carrabis Jared can you explain to me why you hate the New York Yankees so much?

To the above, this user replied that he doesn't hate the team, but the fans.

Yankees Twitter after a loss might be one of the internet's most toxic corners.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt