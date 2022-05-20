×
Create
Notifications

"Yankees Bullpen Straight Up Sucked Today" "Going to be hard for me to take the Yankees serious as legit contenders" - New York Yankees fans can't swallow team's loss after Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander hits a walk-off home run

The Baltimore Orioles versus the New York Yankees.
The Baltimore Orioles versus the New York Yankees.
Peter J. Wilson
Peter J. Wilson
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 03:18 AM IST
News

For the 28-10 New York Yankees, losing isn't fun. But it's even worse when those losses come against one of the league's worst teams, the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles are dead-last in the American League East division with a 15-24 record. The Yankees have dominated them this season, and have also struggled. Three out of 10 — 30% of the New York Yankees' losses — have come against the Baltimore Orioles.

Today's loss was extra bitter. The Yankees tied it up in the top of the ninth inning and almost took the lead. Joey Gallo missed hitting a three-run home run by just a few feet, and the game went to the bottom of the ninth tied six-all. Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander stepped up to the plate with two men on base and cranked a three-run walk-off home run. Game over.

New York Yankees fans can't swallow team's loss to the Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander walked it off Thursday against the New York Yankees.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander walked it off Thursday against the New York Yankees.

Yankees fans wasted no time sharing their unhappiness on Twitter. This user had some thoughts about the Yankees' bullpen, which has been one of the league's best this season. He hated it today, but at least he acknowledged that's a rarity.

Yankees Bullpen Straight Up Sucked Today.. Which Is Rare This Season
"Yankees Bullpen Straight Up Sucked Today.. Which Is Rare This Season" - @ KAPO ROSE

We all use scapegoats, and this user is no different. He thinks the Yankees aren't legitimate contenders this season with Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo on the team. We think he'd be singing a different tune if Gallo's ninth-inning foul ball had landed a few inches in the opposite direction in fair territory.

Going to be hard for me to take the Yankees serious as legit contenders until Gallo and Hicks are gone. If we can get suitable replacements for those two then i’m all ears.
"Going to be hard for me to take the Yankees serious as legit contenders until Gallo and Hicks are gone. If we can get suitable replacements for those two then i’m all ears." - @ alta1

Give credit where it's due. This user acknowledged that Anthony Santander is a certified "Yankee killer."

@Orioles Yankee-Killer Anthony Santander
"Yankee-Killer Anthony Santander" - @ Roger Robertson

Summon the trolls. This user mocked New York Yankees fans for losing to the Orioles, pointing out that the team might have a few "chinks in the armor."

Uh-oh, chinks in the armor. 🤔😳🤣 #NYYvsBAL
"Uh-oh, chinks in the armor." - @ Gary

This is a subtly-positive tweet for the Yankees. It's mid-May, and they've only lost ten games. That's impressive.

Yankees have double digit losses 🙁
"Yankees have double digit losses" - @ jjs broom stick

This Yankees fan also wanted a scapegoat to blame, and he chose Aaron Hicks. Baseball's a team sport, but Aaron Hicks is batting just .196. He's at least partially responsible for today's loss.

Aaron Hicks this is your fault somehow
"Aaron Hicks this is your fault somehow" - @ 28-10

Replying to another user saying the Yankees should've brought in closer Aroldis Chapman, this user said that the Bronx Bombers "have a problem." Evidently, it's with their bullpen.

@Dev2Trilll @TalkinYanks Lol when that didn’t work, what then? Yankees have a problem
"Lol when that didn’t work, what then? Yankees have a problem" - @ Joli

This MLB analyst posted a video celebrating the Yankees loss, which sparked outrage from a couple fans.

Orioles 9, Yankees 6 — walk-off homer. https://t.co/fnci8zatfJ
"Orioles 9, Yankees 6 — walk-off homer." - @ Jarred Carrabis

This user wants Jarred Carrabis to explain his apparent hatred for the Yankees.

@Jared_Carrabis Jared can you explain to me why you hate the New York Yankees so much?
"Jared can you explain to me why you hate the New York Yankees so much?" - @ Nick

To the above, this user replied that he doesn't hate the team, but the fans.

@Nickypoo__ @Jared_Carrabis It’s not the Yankees it’s the fans.
"It’s not the Yankees it’s the fans." - @ joe mic
Also Read Article Continues below

Yankees Twitter after a loss might be one of the internet's most toxic corners.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी