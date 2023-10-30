New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has been named as the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award for the 2023 season. The reigning American League MVP Award winner will add yet another prestigious award to his collection, except this one is for his accomplishments off the field.

The Roberto Clemente Award is handed out to the player who best exemplifies extraordinary character, community involvement and philanthropy. During the regular season when the nominations were announced, Aaron Judge said that the award is something that many baseball players strive for.

"This is what it's about, giving back and helping the next generation," Judge said during the award presentation press conference.

When asked about what it was like when he received the news that he was named the 2023 recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award, Judge said he was speechless.

The New York Yankees superstar received the award thanks to the work he does with his ALL RISE foundation. The charity helps support youth programs in various communities across the country, something that Judge is passionate about.

Other nominees for the award included Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves, Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers and Jon Gray of the Texas Rangers.

A closer look at Aaron Judge's ALL RISE Foundation

When it comes to the Roberto Clemente Award, each team nominates one player as a result of their charity work and philanthropic activities. The New York Yankees nominated Judge for his work with his ALL RISE Foundation, which was founded in 2018.

"We are proud to announce that Aaron Judge is the winner of the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor." - @MLB

Over the years, the ALL RISE Foundation has supported more than 2,000 youth in San Joaquin County, Fresno County and the Bronx through various programs. It also provides grants to various programs, including Bridge2College and NYC Autism Charter Schools.