New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has said in a recent interview that he's still unsure of when he will return to action after suffering a toe injury against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It has been five days since his injury, but there's still no clarity on his return to action. He explained that the team's medical staff are also unwilling to point to a particular timeline, as no one is sure when he will feel better.

Judge is no doubt the most valuable player for the New York Yankees. After a record-breaking season in 2022, which is widely considered the greatest offensive season in MLB history, Judge shows no signs of slowing down. The reigning MVP has been the heart and soul of the Yankees again this year, so it's a cause of concern for Yankees fans that he's out injured.

As a result there has been concern over Judge's latest injury. The slugger took the chance to clarify on the topic.

“There’s no timetable, really, which I think is best because there’s a couple things going on in there,” said Judge. “It doesn’t feel great. If it felt great, I’d be out there.”

The New York Yankees are a top-heavy team who heavily rely on their big-hitting stars to see them through.

However, this season, the players have followed Aaron Judge on and off the field. When he's in form, so is the rest of the team; and when he's not, no one else takes the responsibility to take the reins.

New York Yankees record win despite Aaron Judge absence

The New York Yakees shut out the Chicago White Sox in their final game of the series.

The game ended 3-0 in favor of the Yankees, with their pitchers getting the job done effectively. Despite having lost the series, the win was an important one for New York, who has struggled to win games without their talismanic captain.

The Yankees' next series is against the underachieveing Boston Red Sox. They will need a few wins without Aaron Judge if they want to hold on to third place in their division.

