Austin Wells and the New York Yankees are facing the exit gate for the 2023 season, as they have absolutely zero chance of making it to the postseason. The Yankees have six games remaining in the season after a 6-4 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Wells registered two hits from four at-bats, with a home run and two RBIs. Afterward, he talked about the importance of not giving up and doing what needs to be done on the field, thereby paying heed to every at-bat. The left-handed hitter hit his homer off Kevin Ginkel.

"Even though we're out, every at-bat matters," Wells said. "We're playing a team this week in Toronto that we're going to play a lot, hopefully over the next few years. I think it's very important."

In an early September sweep of the Astros that culminated with a 6-1 victory at Minute Maid Park on Sunday night, the rookie Yankees catcher made strides towards establishing himself with his bat, with his arm and most crucially with his intellect.

Austin Wells was selected by the Yanks as the 28th pick in the 2020 amateur draft. When he was promoted to Class A Somerset, he batted .237 with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs in 58 games, after hitting .177 in five games while playing for Class A Tampa.

Austin Wells will look to make an impact with the Yankees in 2024

The Bronx Bombers should consider making Wells a first baseman when Anthony Rizzo approaches his 33rd season due to his better hitting and worse arm. Wells has demonstrated that he is willing to put in the effort to get better. Therefore, it would be a tragedy to see such a great hitter with so much potential wasted.

It would be good to put Wells' work ethic and skill to the test in Double-A at age 23 to determine if he can handle the pressure of playing first base, a position that is less demanding than catcher, at the major league level. Wells has acknowledged how much he enjoys the challenge of holding the role, which is something to think about.