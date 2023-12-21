New York Yankees star Gleyber Torres is spending his holidays at home, chilling with his son. On 21 Dec. 2023, Torres shared a heartwarming picture on social media, with his one-year-old son named Ethan, but what caught the attention of many of his fans was his all-new beard look.

Torres shared the photo on his Instagram story, and a Yankees fan page reposted that photo, highlighting the new holiday look of Torres and his son.

The picture shared by the Yankees fan page on Instagram received a lot of love, as the star player was seen simply relaxing with his one-year-old kid while sitting down on the floor. Gleyber Torres and his son were both twinning in white and blue clothes. Torres flaunted a more natural and casual appearance with a new beard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many fans expressed their awe, saying that Torres should ‘keep that beard’ and some other fans commented that MLB should get rid of the ‘no beard rule.’

fans reaction

fans reaction

fans reaction

fans reaction

fans reaction

Enter caption

Gleyber Torres and his wife Elizabeth are both from Caracas, Venezuela. They first met in 2014. The high school couple dated for three years and after that, they got married in 2017. Last year, on Mar. 20, 2022, Torres and Elizabeth became parents to their son Ethan.

Gleyber Torres MLB Journey

Gleyber Torres was born and brought up in Caracas. Torres has been practicing baseball since he was four years old. While growing up, he tried many different positions like center fielder, catcher, pitcher and finally shortstop.

When Torres turned 14, he moved to Maracay to join an academy that was associated with MLB scouts. In 2014, the Chicago Cubs signed him to a contract as they noticed his talent.

In 2016, Torres started another round of his career with the Tampa Yankees in the Class A-Advanced Florida State League.

Later, Torres was ranked the fifth-best prospect in baseball by Baseball America. This happened before the 2017 season. He made his MLB debut in the early months of 2018 and got All-Star nods in both 2018 and 2019.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.