Yankees Clarke Schmidt reflects on Braves' dominant outing, says he got his 'a** beat' 

New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt lasted less than three innings in Monday's humiliating defeat against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. The pitcher from Georgia had a rough night in front of his hometown fans, giving up eight runs in less than three innings on the night. Speaking to the media after the game, Schmidt admitted that he got his 'a** beat' by the Braves offence.

Clarke Schmidt grew up in Acworth, Georgia and went to high school there before going to college and was later selected by the New York Yankees in the 2017 MLB Draft. He went on to make his major league debut in 2020 and has been a part of their bullpen since then. However, it was his first MLB start in front of his friends and family in Georgia on Monday and it turned out to be a disaster.

The Yankees pitcher was taken to the stands early in the first innings by Austin Riley hitting his 29th home run of the season. He went on to give up two RBI hits in the second and gave up three more in the second. Reflecting on his performance after the game, Clarke Schmidt said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There’s just a handful of two-strike pitches that I wish I had back. But sometimes you get your a** beat a little bit out there, and I think that’s kind of, for lack of a better term, what happened tonight. You gotta tip your cap sometimes in baseball.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The New York Yankees record third consecutive defeat as Clarke Schmidt is taken to the stands by the Braves

The Atlanta Braves are the best team in the MLB and they showed their superiority over the New York Yankees on Monday. It was a third consecutive defeat for the Bombers and their postseason chances keep diminishing every passing week. Moreover, they have two more games remaining in the series and if the Yankees don't manage a win from them, their season might well be over with more than a month remaining.