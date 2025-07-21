  • home icon
  • "Yankees, Dodgers or Mets" - MLB insider projects $400,000,000 future for Tarik Skubal as MLB’s hottest arm nears free agency

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 21, 2025 04:54 GMT
MLB insider projects $400,000,000 future for Tarik Skubal as MLB’s hottest arm nears free agency - Source: Getty

Tarik Skubal has put on some excellent seasons at the right time. With the Detroit Tigers ace set to become a free agent after the 2026 season, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets are emerging as early suitors, according to MLB insider Buster Olney.

These are some of the biggest spending teams in MLB, and no doubt they would like to get their hands on a pitcher like Skubal, who has won one Cy Young and could win another this season.

Regarding Skubal's free agency after next season, Olney said:

"Skubal is set to land $400 million after next season. The question is whether it'll come from Yankees, Dodgers or Mets."
If the Tigers are unable to reach an extension before next season's trade deadline, they could think it would be in their interest to trade Skubal and enjoy prospects for giving away his half-year services. Whichever team acquires him via trade would stand to get the best chance to lock up the pitcher before he reaches free agency.

Chances of Tarik Skubal's possible extension with Tigers look slim

In January, Tarik Skubal and the Tigers avoided arbitration as they reached a one-year, $10.15 million contract for the 2025 season. It was nearly a 300% raise from his $2.65 million salary in 2024. The raise was understandable, given that the pitcher won the Cy Young award last season.

The Tigers have him under team control for the 2026 season, beyond which he's free to choose his path, which means the clock is ticking for the organization to agree an extension if the two choose to continue their association.

Tigers president Scott Harris has described extension discussions as “premature,” though, as the team seems hesitant to commit just yet.

“My hope is that we have press conferences where we’re talking at length about these things, but I think it’s a little premature and probably a little unfair to talk about it publicly,” Harris said (via Detroit Free Press).

Given Tarik Skubal's rising stature in the major league and Scott Boras being his agent, the Tigers fear that the asking price might be too much. Thus, it may be a tough bargain to drive for the Tigers, especially since Buster Olney thinks he may get a contract around the $400 million mark.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

