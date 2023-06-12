Aaron Boone is often criticized by fans and the media for being lenient with his players. That seemed to be the case as New York Yankees fans blasted him for being easy with Gleyber Torres' fielding error that drove the game-tying run against the Red Sox.

The incident in question occurred in the eighth inning with the Yanks were still holding onto the 2-1 lead established in the second. With Michael King relieving for New York, Kike Hernandez was at the plate. He swung an 82 mph sweeper toward left field. Billy McKinney, stationed in the outfield, passed the ball toward Torres, but it was missed on the bounce by the second baseman.

The ball rolled away, which was enough for Hernandez to move toward second base. The Boston batter would go on to score the tying run later in the inning when Jaren Durran would hit a sacrifice ground out. Red Sox eventually took the game 3-2 in the tenth off a single by Hernández that scored Adam Duvall.

After the game, when asked about the error, Boone said that assessing the overall impact of the error by Torres is tough. However, he did speak about being more careful with the ball in the outfield.

YES Network @YESNetwork Aaron Boone on the Gleyber Torres error in the 8th inning Aaron Boone on the Gleyber Torres error in the 8th inning https://t.co/AkwsVlwAVQ

Fans, though, were having none of it as they took to Twitter to call out Boone for his lack of accountability and leniency with his players.

Ben @NYY1996BR @YESNetwork Boone is just an excuse-maker for the players, not a manager. @YESNetwork Boone is just an excuse-maker for the players, not a manager.

Jakester @Jakester0051 @YESNetwork How about the abismal at bats by majority of the line up @YESNetwork How about the abismal at bats by majority of the line up

Matt Castillo @mitchyfresh1400 @YESNetwork I am so tired of it. The dude constantly makes lazy errors and he never gets held accountable…. I know we got some injuries and the lineup is thin but send a message to him and pull him enough with this crap already. @YESNetwork I am so tired of it. The dude constantly makes lazy errors and he never gets held accountable…. I know we got some injuries and the lineup is thin but send a message to him and pull him enough with this crap already.

Coach_will_2019 @Coach_will64 @YESNetwork Boone you're embarrassing yourself,is always the same. They did great,ready to turn the corner,the starter threw well, ect ect.. I really hope you get fired soon before the Yankees finish last because of your lack of managing skills. @YESNetwork Boone you're embarrassing yourself,is always the same. They did great,ready to turn the corner,the starter threw well, ect ect.. I really hope you get fired soon before the Yankees finish last because of your lack of managing skills.

Blackjack @juicenewton52 @YESNetwork Kid scrapes knee & runs home crying . Boone is not the father that says suck it up he is the mother that coddles the kid with hugs and kisses.That is type manager Yanks have @YESNetwork Kid scrapes knee & runs home crying . Boone is not the father that says suck it up he is the mother that coddles the kid with hugs and kisses.That is type manager Yanks have

Aaron Boone should be distressed with underperforming Yankees offense

New York Yankees could record only three hits during the game against the Red Sox. This is quite concerning, as, without Aaron Judge, the Bomber's offense looks mediocre. In the series against Boston, they scored only seven runs. Boone should be quite disheartened as the Yankees have lost four out of the seven games after Judge started his 10-day IL.

They desperately need to crack a different winning combination as they start the Subway Series against the New York Mets after a day's break.

