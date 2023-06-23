New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has been under severe criticism from fans in recent weeks after a slump in form. The Yankees lost 10-2 to the Mariners in a humiliating defeat in which the pitcher was blown away by the Seattle offense.

The Dominican pitcher was taken off after 3.1 innings, having given away eight hits and ten runs on the night. Fans were livid at the sudden dip in form and called out German on social media for his horrific performance.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees The final line for Domingo Germán tonight vs. the Mariners. The final line for Domingo Germán tonight vs. the Mariners. https://t.co/Kfd5YEaGZA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony D @tosprov @snyyankees It would’ve been funny if they checked his hands walking off the mound and they found his hands to be sticky. He needs to be sent down after this game. He’s just killing this team. @snyyankees It would’ve been funny if they checked his hands walking off the mound and they found his hands to be sticky. He needs to be sent down after this game. He’s just killing this team.

Yanks28thplz @yanks28thz @snyyankees If he doesn’t get DFA my faith in this front office goes down the drain @snyyankees If he doesn’t get DFA my faith in this front office goes down the drain

seth @Who_tweeted @snyyankees Cashman and Hal probably think he's a future Hall of Famer with a long career ahead of him and can't understand why people are unhappy with him. @snyyankees Cashman and Hal probably think he's a future Hall of Famer with a long career ahead of him and can't understand why people are unhappy with him.

HumptyDumpty @HumptyDumpty230 @snyyankees @SNYtv Well guess we know he was actually cheating for real when he got caught with sticky stuff. He sucks now. @snyyankees @SNYtv Well guess we know he was actually cheating for real when he got caught with sticky stuff. He sucks now.

Andone @Andone82191539 @snyyankees @SNYtv Aside from Judge, can any Yankee one time hyped up prospect please do something, anything? @snyyankees @SNYtv Aside from Judge, can any Yankee one time hyped up prospect please do something, anything?

Domingo German made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2017 after originally being signed by the Florida Marlins as an international free agent in 2009. He has spent his entire MLB career playing for the Yankees and has been one of the preferred starters for them this season.

Having had a decent start to the season, German was suspended for ten games for the use of a foreign substance in April and has struggled to get back to his best since then.

Domingo German had another disappointing outing on Thursday, having to be pulled out in the middle of the third inning. In the 3.1 innings he pitched, the Dominican gave up 10 runs in eight hits, essentially taking the game away from the Yankees.

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees

Their offense was put under pressure and failed to overcome it, falling to a 10-2 defeat despite having already won the series. Fans took to social media and called for the pitcher to be sent down to the minor leagues as his slump continues.

"We ain’t winnin a WS anytime soon lol," wrote one fan on Twitter. "He needs to be sent down after this game. He’s just killing this team," added another.

Domingo German shoulders the blame after disastrous start vs Mariners

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German spoke to the press after the game and expressed his disappointment at his own performance against the Mariners on Thursday night.

The Dominican admits that he has questioned himself over the last two starts and hopes to get better in the coming games. German was just as disappointing in his previous start against the Boston Red Sox, when he had to be ejected after being hit for seven runs over two-plus innings.

Manager Aaron Boone has expressed his confidence in the pitcher and vowed to help him get back to his best.

Poll : 0 votes