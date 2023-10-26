The New York Yankees' 2023 season was well behind expectations, which made it necessary for manager Brian Cashman to shift the team's narrative before the next campaign.

Trade interest for star outfielder Juan Soto is allegedly being expressed by the San Diego Padres, less than two years after they acquired him for a sizable package.

As per SNY's Andy Martino, the New York Yankees and the Padres "have already had one preliminary conversation" about Soto. Additionally, according to Martino, "Talks have not yet progressed beyond that initial check-in."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Yankees have had a preliminary conversation with the Padres about Juan Soto, per martinonyc

However, it appears that followers are not agreeable to the rumors, as they expressed their disapproval on X, formerly Twitter:

Expand Tweet

"Don’t get excited over preliminary conversations anymore. With Cashman that means nothing"

Expand Tweet

"Not happening"

Expand Tweet

"Another great player wasting his career at yankees sad to see"

Expand Tweet

"Nope"

Expand Tweet

"aka Cashman did his bare minimum to say they made an effort"

Expand Tweet

"The conversation in question. Cashman: We will give you Jake bauers, Billy McKinney and Clark Schdmit Padres: …"

Expand Tweet

"Even if they land Soto (highly unlikely as Cash can’t even give up the prospects for Luis Castillo at the TD) their are other holes. We’d have a corner outfielder and a bunch of holes that won’t be addressed. They’ll make this one move and many will fall for the bait."

Expand Tweet

"Yeah, because I know what the word preliminary means"

Expand Tweet

I heard it went like this "Hello Padres. Juan Soto is still on your team, right? Ok, tell him we said hi. Thank you."

Juan Soto a good choice for New York Yankees

Soto has a reputation for having excellent plate discipline. He gained notoriety in his rookie season of 2018 for the way he moved in the batter's box after safely fielding a pitch for a ball. Using a "two-strike approach," Soto lifts his grip along the bat handle and assumes a broader, lower stance in the batter's box that is frequently referred to as a crouch.

In Major League Baseball, Juan Soto has hit 69 home runs in his career, 23 of which were to left field, 23 to center field, and 23 to right field. He was awarded the Babe Ruth Award for his pivotal role in the Nationals' historic maiden World Series victory.