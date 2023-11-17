Juan Soto is in his final year of arbitration and could be traded by the San Diego Padres, with the New York Yankees emerging as the frontrunner, according to an MLB Insider.

Soto's trade rumors have generated quite a buzz, with insiders tying him to multiple franchises. ESPN analyst Jeff Passan has also joined this wagon and thinks that the Yankees can land the three-time All-Star:

"I think the Yankees have a really good chance of going out and getting Soto," Jeff Passan said on the "Michael Kay Show".

However, MLB fans think otherwise and don't believe that the Yankees could land the former World Series champion:

"It's not happening y'all. Don't let Jeff Passan hurt you," said one fan.

"Not getting my hopes up. He'd be a nice piece (assuming he stays healthy), but that alone won't fix the #Yankees," quipped another fan.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

While a few agree that Soto will be traded to the Yankees, most think it's unlikely that Soto will be in Yankees pinstripes in 2024.

Brian Cashman & Co. will have their hands full this offseason to build a roster that could take the Yankees back to the World Series since they won it in 2009.

Juan Soto's 2023 season and MLB career

The Dominican baseball outfielder has already achieved a lot in his short career. With the Washington Nationals, he won the World Series in 2019, made 2× All-MLB First Team (2020, 2021), 4× Silver Slugger Award (2020–2023), Babe Ruth Award (2019) and NL batting champion (2020).

Soto agreed to a one-year, $23 million contract with the Padres on January 13, 2023, avoiding salary arbitration.

Even though the Padres didn't make it through the postseason, finishing 82-80, Juan Soto's numbers were impressive. Soto slashed .275/.410/.519 with an OPS of .930. He had 156 hits, 35 home runs, 109 RBIs and 97 runs scored in 162 games.

