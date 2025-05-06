Yankees fans call for Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman, and Devin Williams to be fired after Carlos Carrasco DFA

The New York Yankees are 19-16 through the first 35 games of the season, but not all fans are happy. New York recently made a roster decision that has angered fans even more than they were already upset.

Talkin' Yanks reported that Carlos Carrasco has been designated for assignment by the team, prompting fans to want to see other key members fired. Aaron Judge avoided the wrath of fans, but that wasn't the case for some other big names.

Even though Carrasco was not a major part of the team, this still angered fans. Fans immediately called out Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman.

"Can we designate Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman for assignment next?!" @JobberNationTV commented

Others responded similarly, and Devin Williams was called out in other comments.

"Designate Devin Williams to get his face shaved," one fan commented

"Spelled Devin Williams wrong," another fan commented

Not all New York Yankees fans were upset with the news, as some were getting frustrated by Carrasco's pitching.

"D*mn, hoped he might recapture something. Didn't work out. Best of luck Cookie." @HidingHomerBush wrote

"I thought he had some good stuff. Just didn’t translate at the end. It had to be done. He just wasn’t cutting it. Thank you for your service Carlos," another fan commented

Carlos Carrasco Expressed Excitement upon joining Yankees in 2025

Carlos Carrasco - who signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees for the 2025 season without a guaranteed roster spot - stated in February that joining the Yankees was a lifelong dream.

"I think it is really exciting. Take it this way, everyone is baseball wants to play with the Yankees at least on time. This is my dream right now so I'm here, I'm ready to go and make our way to the start of Spring Training," Carrasco said of the opportunity to join the organization.

Carrasco had mixed results for the New York Yankees this season. He went 2-2 but pitched to an ERA of 5.91. The Yankees are looking to get younger in the starting rotation and have other options on the roster.

Yankees fans will continue to be upset with Devin Williams until he regains his top form.

