Yankees fans clash over Jorbit Vivas call-up amid Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury fallout

New York Yankees slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited Tuesday's game with discomfort in his side. He was absent from the lineup on Wednesday and had an MRI during the club's off-day on Thursday.

On Friday, the Bronx Bombers announced they have placed Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL. In his place, they called up their No. 19 prospect Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A.

Vivas was a part of the Trey Sweeney deal that brought him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. With a smooth swing from the left-handed batter's box, he will look to make the most of his call-up.

Some fans are excited to see what Vivas can do and hope he gets enough time to make something happen. He is currently hitting .319/.426/.436 with five doubles, two home runs, and 15 runs batted in.

"Actually let Jorbit play" one fan posted.

"The Jorb Returns" said another.

"Play Vivas instead of Reyes" said another.

Vivas has yet to make his MLB debut, so if he were to step on the field, it would be a special moment. Some would love nothing more than to see him take the field for the first time over the next few days.

"Figured this was coming" said another.

"Whatever. Don't even care" said another.

"Omg Jazz my heart is broken, plz come back" said another.

While some fans are excited about the Vivas call-up, some are not. He has been called up three times before and has not seen the field. Others are sad to see Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit the IL, being such a fan-favorite..

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s offense was shaky prior to the Yankees' announcement

New York Yankees - Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has played 30 games this season. During that span, he hit .181/.304/.410 with three doubles, seven home runs, 17 batted in, and six stolen bases.

His strikeout rate has seen an increase this season. The Yankees slugger is currently at 31.2%, which would be a career-high if the season ended today. However, it is not all bad when it comes to his offensive woes.

He is not chasing at the clip you would expect. Instead, he sits around 21.1%, which is lower than the league average. Chisholm Jr. will work to get back as quickly as possible, but the club has not set a definitive date. Fans will want to keep their eye on this.

