When the New York Yankees promoted Anthony Volpe, they knew that there were aspects of his game that needed work. However, fielding was not one of those areas.

The fact that the young shortstop has now gone three straight games with an error is a major concern for the club. His mediocre batting average was mostly ignored due to the fact that he contributed in other ways.

If the young infielder continues to flounder on the field, it may be a long season for the Yankees.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Three straight games with an error for Anthony Volpe Three straight games with an error for Anthony Volpe https://t.co/cIcOgIljUq

Before Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Volpe did not make a single error in 21 MLB games, but since then, he has had one in three straight games. The fact that the Yankees have lost all three of those games only magnifies Volpe’s recent missteps.

New York Yankees fans came out in support of the top prospect after his recent slide. Many fans were frustrated but understood that this was part of Volpe's development.

Zachary Tyler @wolfsxblood24 @TalkinYanks It’s 20 games, he basically skipped triple A, get over it. He will be fine. @TalkinYanks It’s 20 games, he basically skipped triple A, get over it. He will be fine.

Kyle @Iceman5953 @BryanHoch And in his rookie year the great Jeter had over 20 @BryanHoch And in his rookie year the great Jeter had over 20

ShawnyB @jokershawn37 @TalkinYanks Just give him a day off he has played in every game so far and that error was just a bad hop @TalkinYanks Just give him a day off he has played in every game so far and that error was just a bad hop

Louis Privitera @PriviteraLouis @TalkinYanks Now everybody is going to jump all over the rookie like they did IKF 🤦🏻 @TalkinYanks Now everybody is going to jump all over the rookie like they did IKF 🤦🏻

Grunaldo @Christiano_G_ @TalkinYanks Rookies have slumps give him time he was never gonna be perfect early on @TalkinYanks Rookies have slumps give him time he was never gonna be perfect early on

Aaron Boone knew he was taking a chance when he put a 21-year-old in one of the hardest positions in baseball. Aside from the three errors versus the Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins, the infielder has been nearly flawless.

Another noteworthy point is that legendary shortstop Derek Jeter, also 21 when he made his MLB debut, had 22 errors in his first full season in the majors.

Anthony Volpe has been a key figure on the offensive front for the New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium

Despite his shortcomings on the field, Anthony Volpe has been an important member of the Yankees lineup early in the season. After a sluggish start to the season with the bat, he has started to heat up.

Over his last seven games, Volpe has an impressive .269/.367/.385 slash line. He has a home run, two RBIs, seven hits, four walks, three runs and a stolen base over 26 at-bats. His two-run home run versus the Toronto Blue Jays was vital in a slender 3-2 victory for the Yankees.

Volpe also leads the team with eight stolen bases this season and currently ranks second in the American League in the category behind only Cedric Mullins.

The New York Yankees' search for a franchise shortstop was never going to be an overnight process. The season is still young and Anthony Volpe should be judged on a larger sample size, not just 22 games.

