Oswaldo Cabrera will be demoted to the minors with Franchy Cordero and Matt Krook also likely to lose their place in the 40-man roster. With over a third of the season complete, the New York Yankees are shaking things up.

Cabrera entered the season as one of the team's most exciting young prospects. The Yankees utility player is capable of playing a variety of positions and has shown a level of maturity rarely seen in a 24-year-old.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Franchy Cordero and Matt Krook will likely be the other corresponding moves for Stanton, Donaldson and Kahnle Oswaldo Cabrera will be optioned to AAA, per @JackCurryYES Franchy Cordero and Matt Krook will likely be the other corresponding moves for Stanton, Donaldson and Kahnle Oswaldo Cabrera will be optioned to AAA, per @JackCurryYES Franchy Cordero and Matt Krook will likely be the other corresponding moves for Stanton, Donaldson and Kahnle https://t.co/DY0XUTh3Ww

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cabrera had a strong finish to the 2022 season, leading many to believe that he would be a regular in the lineup. Over 44 games last year, he slashed .247/.312/.429 and recorded six home runs and 19 RBIs. The Venezuelan also appeared in the postseason, where he had a home run and two RBIs over eight games.

New York Yankees fans took to Twitter to react to the news that one of the team's fan favorites would be dropping down.

RT Pete @RTPete3 @TalkinYanks @JackCurryYES I’d rather see Donaldson in AAA than Cabrera. Time for the future, not the washed up past. @TalkinYanks @JackCurryYES I’d rather see Donaldson in AAA than Cabrera. Time for the future, not the washed up past.

paul @screvane @TalkinYanks @JackCurryYES he has too much fire in him to stay down @TalkinYanks @JackCurryYES he has too much fire in him to stay down

roseanne 🥀 @HoodieFrazier Oswaldo Cabrera has become such a beloved face of the Yankees. He works so hard, he’s vibrant, energetic, and is ready to play any position he’s thrown into. He’ll work out the kinks in AAA. I have faith he’ll come back a new and improved Waldo. We’ll see the kid again soon 🥹 Oswaldo Cabrera has become such a beloved face of the Yankees. He works so hard, he’s vibrant, energetic, and is ready to play any position he’s thrown into. He’ll work out the kinks in AAA. I have faith he’ll come back a new and improved Waldo. We’ll see the kid again soon 🥹 https://t.co/gwqbTiTF1U

Rebecca @PeaceNow4Life @TalkinYanks @JackCurryYES I absolutely HATE this soo soo much! I truly believe this is the wrong thing to do @TalkinYanks @JackCurryYES I absolutely HATE this soo soo much! I truly believe this is the wrong thing to do

Justin #BillsMafia @IAmTheNizz @TalkinYanks @JackCurryYES As much as I love Oswaldo and want him in the big leagues.. Definitely right move. He doesn't truly deserve a spot currently. @TalkinYanks @JackCurryYES As much as I love Oswaldo and want him in the big leagues.. Definitely right move. He doesn't truly deserve a spot currently.

The return of outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and third baseman Josh Donaldson means the Yankees will have to move something around. The two players have been out due to injury, but are set to return to the lineup in the coming week.

Led by Aaron Judge, the Yankees have averaged 7.5 runs per game over their last four games. The return of Stanton and Donaldson, two former MVPs, will add some additional firepower to one of the hottest offenses in the MLB.

New York Yankees utility player Oswaldo Cabrera has had a difficult start to the 2023 season

Oswaldo Cabrera of the New York Yankees bunts for a single in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds

Oswaldo Cabrera's offensive output has dropped significantly this year making it difficult to justify a spot for him in the roster.

This season, Cabrera has a .195 batting average and an underwhelming .246 OBP. Of the six Yankees players with 45 or more games under their belt, he ranks last in OPS (.538), home runs (3), RBIs (15), runs (18) and hits (30).

During the month of May, Cabrera managed to record just two home runs and eight RBIs over 25 games. His .188/.260/.304 slash line had many doubting whether he was ready for the big leagues.

We have seen glimpses of brilliance from Oswaldo Cabrera over the last 10 months and his energy and enthusiasm for the game is certainly contagious. A move to the minors, however, could be exactly what he needs to develop and fine-tune his game.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes