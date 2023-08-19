New York Yankees fans were left embarrassed even further as their team extended their losing streak to six games against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The game ended 8-3 in favor of the Red Sox, pitting them in a strong position ahead of the next games of the series. New York fans were fuming with the team's performance after the game and took to social media to vent their anger.

The Yankees are having one of their worst seasons in recent years. While they have not made it to the World Series since 2017, this season has been especially frustrating as a postseason spot continues to elude them in the MLB.

Manager Aaron Boone has received most of the criticism for the team's results, as the players continue to put in lackluster performances.

The Yankees entered Friday's game coming off a series sweep against the Atlanta Braves. They were outmatched by the league leaders and their level of performance was put on display for everyone to see.

In the game against the Red Sox, the Bombers imploded early on, this time with Jhony Brito having a night forget after giving away six runs in less than three innings.

Fans took to social media to blast the team's performance and asked them to throw in the towel as the season is already over for them.

"Trust me we are all not shocked. Time to throw in the towel. Team has no heart," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Out of words a total disgrace," added another.

Jhony Brito has a night to forget as the Yankees fall to the Red Sox

New York Yankees rookie pitcher made the 13th start of his young MLB career against the Boston Red Sox on Friday and had a tough time of it. The Dominican gave away nine hits and six runs in 2.1 innings while recording only one strikeout.

He was pulled from the game in the middle of the third innings as he continued to get battered by the Boston offense. As things stand, it looks like another long series is in store for the Bombers.