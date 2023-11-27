New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is preparing for next year after his campaign ended early in August due to post-concussion syndrome. He is determined to regain his former glory with the new season coming up.

The four-time Golden Glove winner was seen reworking his swings with Richard Schenck, founder of the Teacherman hitting method, ahead of the 2024 season. Schenck previously worked with another Yankee star, Aaron Judge, before his incredible 2017 season run.

Yankee fans have demanded on X, formerly Twitter, that Schenck should be a permanent member of the coaching staff and serve as a hitting coach to improve the entire team for the upcoming season.

The New York Yankees have not won the World Series since their 2009 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite more than a decade passing, they are still struggling to pass the Championship Series.

The Yankees missed their first postseason this year since 2017, and Bronx fans are optimistic that Anthony Rizzo's powerful comeback will help the team solve the problem.

Anthony Rizzo’s performance with the New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo was traded to the Bronx from the Cubs for Kevin Alcantara and Alexander Vizcaino in 2021. The 33-year-old spent three seasons with the Yankees in his 13 years in the majors.

Rizzo slashed .235/.334/.433 in 278 regular season games. The three-time All-Star hit 52 home runs and recorded 137 RBIs with a .768 OPS for the franchise.

Rizzo appeared in two postseasons with the New York Yankees. With a batting average of .264 /.372/.704, he recorded three homers and nine RBIs in the 2021 Wild Card Series and the ALDS and ALCS of 2022.

