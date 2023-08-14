The New York Yankees suffered one of the worst losses this season as they fell to the Miami Marlins after a disappointing final frame. The home team had a five-run last frame that saw them walk it off in epic fashion.

On a night when the Yankees batting lineup was hot throughout and even their revered starter Gerrit Cole provided the impetus at the beginning, it was the closer combination of Clay Holmes and Tommy Kanhle that surrendered the win.

Heading into the ninth, the Yankees were leading 7-3. They had just earned a run off Wandy Peralta by Bryan De La Cruz. But Keynan Middleton closed out the eighth to keep the lead.

Holmes came to the mound to start the ninth but loaded the bases with two singles and a walk with just one out. Josh Bell then hit a 2-RBI single to keep the bases loaded and the lead cut to half. Then Marlins' All Star Luis Arraez continued his good form with a game-tying triple.

Kahnle replaced Holmes at the mound and after a walk, gave the game away on a single by Jake Burger. The home fans were elated as they celebrated a famous win against the Yanks.

Deflated Yankees fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Jake Burger speaks about his game-winning RBI single against the Yankees

Marlins' new recruit Jake Burger had a brilliant outing against New York as he led his team to a series victory. Burger hit the game-winning RBI single that drove in Arraez. Speaking of his at-bat, he said he was hoping he could get something on. He did a lot more than that.

“I’m just thinking sac fly, something up,” Burger said. “Fortunately, I got something up and was able to drive it to left field.”

The Marlins' success was enough to keep them hanging by a thread to the last NL Wild Card spot, 0.5 games ahead of the Cubs and Reds.