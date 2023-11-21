In a surprising move that caught many by surprise, the New York Yankees have added some depth to their bullpen by signing former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Yerry De Los Santos While the 25-year-old right-hander may not be a household name, Yankees fans are buzzing with excitement about the potential impact he could have on the team’s pitching staff.

De Los Santos, a Dominican Republic native, was signed by the Pirates in 2015 and made his MLB debut in 2022. Despite struggling initially with a 4.91 ERA in 26 games, he showed improvement in 2023, boasting a quality 3.33 ERA over 22 appearances. This upward trajectory has piqued the interest of Yankees supporters who are eager to see what he can bring to the table.

"Gonna be elite by May." - Added one fan.

The Yankees’ bullpen, already a strength in the 2023 season, is set to receive a boost with the addition of Yerry De Los Santos. Known for his sinker-slider combination, the right-hander averages an impressive 95 MPH on his sinker and 86 MPH on his slider. Fans are optimistic that the team’s pitching coach, Matt Blake, renowned for his ability to develop talent, can refine De Los Santos’ skills and maximize his potential.

The Yankees have made a low-risk investment by signing Yerry De Los Santos.

While De Los Santos comes with some red flags, including past injuries and command issues, the move is seen as a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for the Yankees. The team has a history of uncovering hidden gems in the bullpen, and supporters are hopeful that Yerry De Los Santos could be the next success story.

"Huge upside. Has nasty stuff." - Added another fan.

As the Yankees continue to navigate the offseason, with rumors swirling about potential big-name acquisitions, the signing of the former Pirates reliever serves as a reminder that sometimes it’s the under-the-radar moves that can make a significant impact. Yankees fans will be eagerly watching as the Dominican reliever aims to become a key contributor to the team’s success in the upcoming 2024 MLB season.

