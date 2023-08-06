With the subpar baseball the New York Yankees are putting out on the field, the club is finding new and creative ways to attract fans to the ballpark.

New York rapper Darryl McDaniels was at Yankee Stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. McDaniels, who goes by the name DMC was one of the founding members of the legendary hip hop trio Run-DMC. The group was one of the pioneers of what became modern-day hip hop.

New York Yankees @Yankees



This Friday night, he will be performing at Yankee Stadium along with some of the biggest names in… pic.twitter.com/56oTThjMzl Thank you to the co-founder of the legendary group RUN DMC and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels for throwing out today’s ceremonial first pitch.This Friday night, he will be performing at Yankee Stadium along with some of the biggest names in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McDaniels, who is known for his abilities on the mic, showed off a different skillset on at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. DMC pumped up the crowd on his walk to the mound before throwing a pitch right over the plate for a strike.

Run-DMC will be back at Yankee Stadium on Friday for Hip Hop 50 Live, a celebration of 50 years of hip hop. They will be joined by a star-studded lineup that includes Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube and several other big-name artists.

New York Yankees fans took to Twitter to celebrate the New York native for another memorable achievement in his career.

matthew ritchie @mkrwrt a very DMC first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop celebration here on Aug. 11 pic.twitter.com/fUOrRXmOlo

SoonerNamedSean @SoonerNamedSean @Yankees @MLBLife We watched him throw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game last month. 🤣

Matt Young @Chron_MattYoung Very mad at whoever dropped the ball and didn't tell me he would be here today.

Run DMC became one of the first ever hip hop bands to go platinum with their mid-eighties album titled King of Rock. In 2019, Darryl McDaniels and the group became the first rap act to win the a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Darryl McDaniels has done well for himself since starting off as a young DJ in Queens. He has worked his way up to a net worth of approximately $40 million.

Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium is just the latest achievement in the 59-year-olds life.

Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC threw out the first pitch at the Yankees game on Sunday

New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium

The Yankees may be struggling in the standings but the McDaniels provided a feel-good moment around the stadium in what has been a difficult season.

Aaron Boone's team edged out the Houston Astros on Saturday to tie the series at 1-1 and will be looking to win the decider on Sunday.

The Yankees are currently 58-53 and trail Baltimore Orioles by 11 games with just 51 games remaining. They are running out of time to make a late run and every game at this stage is decisive.