The New York Yankees did not make much noise at Tuesday's trade deadline. They acquired pitchers Keynan Middleton and Spencer Howard right before the 6 p.m. deadline, and that was it.

They landed Middleton from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Juan Carela. The Bronx Bombers acquired Howard from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations.

This was not the direction fans hoped the team would go this week. While they are in the basement of the American League East, they are still hunting for a wild-card spot.

Neither of these moves moves the needle for the fanbase or puts the team over the hump. Fans hoped to see the Yankees land some outfield help, but that was not the case.

"This team is so unserious," one fan posted.

"This is unacceptable," another fan posted.

CliffordTheGoat @CliffordTheGoat @Yankees We are getting trolled at this point

New York Yankees fans are agitated with their team's front office. These are minor moves that will not help the team much.

Brandon @bhauff_549 @Yankees Nobody cares, you got 0 bats

Fans are more than disappointed with how the team handled the trade deadline. They came in needing some outfield, catcher and pitching help and left with just pitching.

This has been a rocky season for the New York Yankees

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

Not many New York Yankees fans could have predicted the team would be in this situation this season. They are in unfamiliar territory, in last place in the AL East with a record of 55-51.

Injuries have plagued this team from the start. Pitcher Luis Severino started the season on the IL and has not been competitive since returning. He has a 2-5 record and a 7.49 ERA in 12 starts.

That was not the only pitcher who started their season on the IL. Carlos Rodon did not make his debut until early July. Since his debut, he has not looked as dominant as in the past. Rodon is 1-3 with a 5.75 ERA in 20.1 innings.

It was not until Aaron Judge fell with a torn ligament in his toe that this team started to unravel. The offense became inconsistent, and the Yankees did not play with much passion. It looked exactly like a team playing without its captain.

It will take a lot for the Bronx Bombers to climb out of the hole they dug. The American League is stacked with talented teams that upgraded at the trade deadline.