Manager Aaron Boone's tactics came under fire from the New York Yankees faithful as the team lost to their rivals the Boston Red Sox in utter humiliation.

The Yanks lost 15-5 against an average Red Sox offense that has been criticized recently for their lack of runs.

Boone started the game with Domingo German who earned his fourth loss of the season after earning seven runs in two completed innings. He was removed in the third after conceding three successive base runners.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was the first time since 2021 in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies that German gave away as high as seven runs.

Matt Krook couldn't clear out the jam as Justin Turner hit a grand slam in a six-RBI game for the Boston #2. The game seemed to be out of reach for New York after a three-run fourth innings took the Red Sox lead to 13-1.

A comeback didn't come about for the Bombers even though they scored three runs in the sixth.

Fans blasted the manager for the lack of leadership shown in choosing the right pitchers. Throughout the series, Aaron Boone's bullpen management will be put to the test.

Nahum Shar @NahumShar1 Boone could not manage pitchers in a Little League - how many more games will the Yankees lose with a dumb manager ?

Time for Boone to go! Boone could not manage pitchers in a Little League - how many more games will the Yankees lose with a dumb manager ?Time for Boone to go!

realGiancarloMoreira @realGiancarloCM @JChillz8712 @Yankees Donaldson at 3B show why I stand by my statement Aaron Boone is the worst manger in the MLB @JChillz8712 @Yankees Donaldson at 3B show why I stand by my statement Aaron Boone is the worst manger in the MLB

🇺🇸 black_tiger🇮🇹Sua Sponte🍄#TheFungiCrew🍄 @tentigers99 @YESNetwork @M_Marakovits whoever seemed to be coming out of their slumps tonight will, no doubt, be resting in the next game. the momentum killing style of Aaron Boone. Play Stanton as DH in one game, then rest him up on the next. Rinse repeat. I want everyone in EVERY game unless they're near death. @YESNetwork @M_Marakovits whoever seemed to be coming out of their slumps tonight will, no doubt, be resting in the next game. the momentum killing style of Aaron Boone. Play Stanton as DH in one game, then rest him up on the next. Rinse repeat. I want everyone in EVERY game unless they're near death.

JohnP @jchito14 @YESNetwork @M_Marakovits For three years I been saying it Boone is an embarrassment as a Yankee manager FIRE HIM! @YESNetwork @M_Marakovits For three years I been saying it Boone is an embarrassment as a Yankee manager FIRE HIM!

Aaron Boone's defensive choices cost Yankees with errors during game

Apart from the bullpen management, the players the Yankees chose in defense also cost them crucial runs. Even though they recorded just two official errors, throughout the game, New York was out of place with wild throws, out-of-position players and not securing easy ground outs.

"Overall we just did not play a very clean game,” Boone said.

The Yanks have been plagued with plenty of injuries. Aaron Judge's absence from the outfield is definitely showing as the Yankees captain missed his 10th straight game.

In his second IL stint this season, the Yanks have now lost 12 out of the 20 games where Judge wasn't a part of the lineup.

Poll : 0 votes