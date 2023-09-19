To say that the 2023 season has been a disappointment for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees would be an understatement. After entering the year with World Series ambitions, the team struggled for the majority of the summer, causing fans to call for the firing of general manager Brian Cashman.

Expand Tweet

It appears that the team will stick to Cashman amid the mass disapproval of the fans. While the supporters are calling for Cashman's removal as the team's general manager, the team did not make a major announcement. Instead, he announced that there will be an Aaron Judge bobblehead day on September 23.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even though the players have failed to perform on the field, the fans have taken out their anger on Brian Cashman, who many feel has not performed his job to the New York Yankees standard.

Expand Tweet

It will be an interesting offseason for the New York Yankees as the 2023 season has posed more questions than answers. The team will have several roster issues to address, including the pending free agencies of starters Frankie Montas and Luis Severino.

Here is all of the info needed for fans looking to pick up their own Aaron Judge bobblehead

Even though the New York Yankees have had a disappointing season, there is literally and figuratively no superstar bigger than Aaron Judge right now. The New York Yankees captain has dazzled fans over the years thanks to his extreme raw power and record-setting 2022 regular season.

Expand Tweet

Now, Yankees fans will be able to get their hands on a piece of Aaron Judge and his history with the team. The club announced that the first 18,000 fans through the gates on September 23rd will be given an epic bobblehead featuring the home run king.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Judge bobblehead game will see the New York Yankees play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. For fans hoping to attend the action, the game is set to begin at 1:05 pm ET, however, the gates will be open for fans starting at 11:00 am ET. As previously mentioned, only the first 18,000 fans in attendance will receive the bobblehead, so arrive early if you are hoping to snag one.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The bobblehead, which features Judge in a home run swing, will also have him placed in front of the number 62. That number is significant since that is the total number of home runs hit in 2022 to set a new American League single-season record, surpassing former Yankees star Roger Maris. His performance gave him the chance to secure his $360,000,000 contract extension with the club.

Poll : Will the Yankees fire Brian Cashman? Yes please Nope 0 votes